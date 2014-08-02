THIS IS THE TOP: The 15 Most Ridiculous Moments In Finance This Year

Just a week ago, the S&P500 hit a new all-time high, continuing an epic 5-year bullish run for stocks.
But some market commentators believe we must be heading for a top.
The signs are there if you want to look for them. As of yesterday, the Dow had erased all of 2014’s gains. Forward price-to-earnings ratios are well above both their 5- and 10-year averages. Even Alan Greenspan has said a correction is inevitable given that the rally is now well into its fifth year.
There are other, less technical signs.
We’ve pinpointed the 15 most ridiculous moments in finance of the year so far that might lead one to believe that bull markets are dangerously low on oxygen.
Since his convection 15 years ago on murder charges, Curtis Carroll, now 35, has gained a reputation among inmates at the infamous California penitentiary as an investing wizard. Marketwatch's Catey Hill says that while it's impossible to judge his track record, his advice 'some quite good, some risky and speculative, and most of it brand-new territory for a clientele that lives behind prison walls.
A U.K. Chipotle-esque chain is looking to raise funds from mainstream investors by offering 'burrito bonds' that come with a 8% coupon, and of course free burritos for a year.
Ok, technically FlyCleaners.com, backed by Union Square's Fred Wilson, will also deliver the rest of your laundry at a moment's notice. Through your phone you just tell them exactly where you need your clothes picked up, and they come to you.
Fresh off a prison stint for attempted illegal gun possession and tax evasion, the rapper hopped at jitney for a boozy set in Sag Harbor. According to CelebrityTalent.net, booking for Ja starts at $US7,500.
Fresh off a prison stint for felony bankruptcy fraud, concealment of assets and money laundering charges, the former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star has launched a new website, NailsInvestments.com. The group promises to '(apply) the Dykstra's Deep-in-the-money option trading strategies for investors.' It adds that, 'Although Dykstra is NOT a registered financial advisor, stock broker or the like, his proven track record has caught the attention of many, including the professional investors.'
Shares in a social media company with no revenue and no management climbed 25,000% in two weeks before getting halted by the SEC.
It's literally just a hoodie. But seller Betabrand calls it 'an Audio Engineer Hoodie' and says it provides higher fidelity for coming out of your headphones as it passes through the fabric.
'I'm making potato salad,' Zack Danger Brown wrote. 'Basically I'm just making potato salad. I haven't decided what kind yet.' He has 6,600 backers.
Time Warner has responded by saying they won't listen to any offer less than $US100 a share, which would value the company at about $US90 billion.
Generally speaking, this has just been a monster year for mergers and acquisitions, a phenomenon that often coincides with market tops.
After the chain declared it was shutting down, someone allegedly tried to sell a leftover Crumbs cupcake for $US250. USA Today said the post was authentic.
Bloomberg reported Alibaba wanted to buy Snapchat for $US10 billion. BI's Alyson Shontell then reported this was 'highly unlikely'. But if it did happen, Snapchat would be the 9th-largest tech firm according to Tara LaChapelle.
USAA has taken out a $US130 catastrophe bond policy against 'tropical cyclones, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms, winter storms, wildfire, meteorite impact and volcanic eruption.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.