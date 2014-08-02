THIS IS THE TOP: The 15 Most Ridiculous Moments In Finance This Year

Rob Wile
Just a week ago, the S&P500 hit a new all-time high, continuing an epic 5-year bullish run for stocks.

But some market commentators believe we must be heading for a top.

The signs are there if you want to look for them. As of yesterday, the Dow had erased all of 2014’s gains. Forward price-to-earnings ratios are well above both their 5- and 10-year averages. Even Alan Greenspan has said a correction is inevitable given that the rally is now well into its fifth year.

There are other, less technical signs.

We’ve pinpointed the 15 most ridiculous moments in finance of the year so far that might lead one to believe that bull markets are dangerously low on oxygen.

Marketwatch profiles 'the Oracle of San Quentin'

Since his convection 15 years ago on murder charges, Curtis Carroll, now 35, has gained a reputation among inmates at the infamous California penitentiary as an investing wizard. Marketwatch's Catey Hill says that while it's impossible to judge his track record, his advice 'some quite good, some risky and speculative, and most of it brand-new territory for a clientele that lives behind prison walls.

Burrito Bonds

A U.K. Chipotle-esque chain is looking to raise funds from mainstream investors by offering 'burrito bonds' that come with a 8% coupon, and of course free burritos for a year.

Uber for Underwear.

Ok, technically FlyCleaners.com, backed by Union Square's Fred Wilson, will also deliver the rest of your laundry at a moment's notice. Through your phone you just tell them exactly where you need your clothes picked up, and they come to you.

Ja Rule in the Hamptons.

Fresh off a prison stint for attempted illegal gun possession and tax evasion, the rapper hopped at jitney for a boozy set in Sag Harbor. According to CelebrityTalent.net, booking for Ja starts at $US7,500.

Lenny Dykstra is investing again.

Fresh off a prison stint for felony bankruptcy fraud, concealment of assets and money laundering charges, the former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies star has launched a new website, NailsInvestments.com. The group promises to '(apply) the Dykstra's Deep-in-the-money option trading strategies for investors.' It adds that, 'Although Dykstra is NOT a registered financial advisor, stock broker or the like, his proven track record has caught the attention of many, including the professional investors.'

Cynk

Shares in a social media company with no revenue and no management climbed 25,000% in two weeks before getting halted by the SEC.

The Headphone Hoodie

It's literally just a hoodie. But seller Betabrand calls it 'an Audio Engineer Hoodie' and says it provides higher fidelity for coming out of your headphones as it passes through the fabric.

A guy raised $US53,000 for his potato salad on Kickstarter

'I'm making potato salad,' Zack Danger Brown wrote. 'Basically I'm just making potato salad. I haven't decided what kind yet.' He has 6,600 backers.

Rupert Murdoch offers to purchase Time Warner for $US75 billion.

Time Warner has responded by saying they won't listen to any offer less than $US100 a share, which would value the company at about $US90 billion.

Generally speaking, this has just been a monster year for mergers and acquisitions, a phenomenon that often coincides with market tops.

The idea that a Murdoch acquisition of Time Warner proves we must be at the top.

This one has layers. Murdoch has had plenty of acquisitions besides the ones pictured here. Still, some take it as a sign of imminent correction.

Crumbs cupcake allegedly selling for $US250 on eBay

After the chain declared it was shutting down, someone allegedly tried to sell a leftover Crumbs cupcake for $US250. USA Today said the post was authentic.

El Pollo Loco surges on IPO

Shares in the fire-roasted chicken chain climbed 26% the day it debuted on the NASDAQ, and has kept on going. It's now up 43%.

The Snapchat valuation story

Bloomberg reported Alibaba wanted to buy Snapchat for $US10 billion. BI's Alyson Shontell then reported this was 'highly unlikely'. But if it did happen, Snapchat would be the 9th-largest tech firm according to Tara LaChapelle.

Meteor Insurance

USAA has taken out a $US130 catastrophe bond policy against 'tropical cyclones, earthquakes, severe thunderstorms, winter storms, wildfire, meteorite impact and volcanic eruption.'

