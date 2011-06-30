The 15 Most Expensive iPad Apps

Photo: AP
A lot of new apps have come out since we named the most expensive iPad apps last June.We worked with Mobclix/Velti, a mobile ad exchange network, to update the list. One of the apps is just 5 days old.
The three most expensive apps retail for a whopping $999.99 each. If you bought all of 15, you’d spend almost $8,000.
Description: An app that helps law students study for the Florida bar exam.
Release Date: Jan 13, 2011
Genre: Education
Seller: Origin Technologies Inc
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: An app that helps law students study for the Multistate bar exam.
Release Date: Nov 23, 2010
Genre: Education
Seller: Origin Technologies Inc
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: An engineering app. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) application with an advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI).
Release Date: Dec 21, 2010
Genre: Productivity
Seller: SPEL, a.s.
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: An app that helps law students study for the California bar.
Release Date: Jan 13, 2011
Genre: Education
Seller: Origin Technologies Inc
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: Buddy Repperton is 'a highly successful sports handicapper' who tells people what bets to place.
Release Date: Feb 17, 2011
Genre: Games: Casino
Seller: Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Inst. Co., Ltd.
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: An ultrasound imaging system
Release Date: May 2, 2011
Genre: Medical
Seller: Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Inst. Co., Ltd.
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: A cashier service.
Release Date: Jan 23, 2011
Genre: Business
Seller: Armin Terving
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: LSAT study app with 6,300 real LSAT test questions
Release Date: Dec 30, 2010
Genre: Education
Seller: LSAC, NKO Ventures, GMAT Club
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: 'Designed for dental professionals to improve their presentation of dental conditions and treatment to patients.'
Release Date: Jan 14, 2011
Genre: Medical
Seller: Kick Your Apps, Inc.
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: 'For architects to accelerate early project definition'
Release Date: Jan 17, 2011
Genre: Business
Seller: Architactile LLC
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: 'Whether you are a owner operator, contractor or a large corporation Spray App will streamline information from the field back to the office instantly.'
Release Date: April 19, 2011
Genre: Productivity
Seller: EZi App
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: 3D view of the nasal cavity that wants to be a tool for surgeons.
Release Date: Jun 24, 2011
Genre: Medical
Seller: Laboratorio de Sistemas Avanzados de Flujo Aereo Nasal S.L.
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: 1,471 MBE questions and 100+ essay exams to help law students study for the New York bar exam. Created by iPhone developers and Harvard lawyers.
Release Date: Dec 30, 2010
Genre: Education
Seller: BarMax LLC
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: 'Agro App Allows Agronomists to create and email paddock/field inspection reports while on farm, have it distributed there and then. Eliminating trips to the office to type up reports.'
Release Date: Jan 20, 2011
Genre: Productivity
Seller: Ezi App
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
Description: 1,371 MBE questions and 100 essay exams to help law students study for the New York bar exam. Created by iPhone developers and Harvard lawyers.
Release Date: Feb 2, 2011
Genre: Education
Seller: BarMax LLC
Source: Mobclix, a Velti company
