The 15 Most Expensive iPad Apps

A lot of new apps have come out since we named the most expensive iPad apps last June.We worked with Mobclix/Velti, a mobile ad exchange network, to update the list. One of the apps is just 5 days old.

The three most expensive apps retail for a whopping $999.99 each. If you bought all of 15, you’d spend almost $8,000.

Florida Bar Exam Course - $399.99

Description: An app that helps law students study for the Florida bar exam.

Release Date: Jan 13, 2011

Genre: Education

Seller: Origin Technologies Inc

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

Multistate Bar Exam Course - $399.99

Description: An app that helps law students study for the Multistate bar exam.

Release Date: Nov 23, 2010

Genre: Education

Seller: Origin Technologies Inc

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

mySCADA - $399.99

Description: An engineering app. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) application with an advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI).

Release Date: Dec 21, 2010

Genre: Productivity

Seller: SPEL, a.s.

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

California Bar Exam Course - $399.99

Description: An app that helps law students study for the California bar.

Release Date: Jan 13, 2011

Genre: Education

Seller: Origin Technologies Inc

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

Buddy Repperton Gold - $399.99

Description: Buddy Repperton is 'a highly successful sports handicapper' who tells people what bets to place.

Release Date: Feb 17, 2011

Genre: Games: Casino

Seller: Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Inst. Co., Ltd.

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

SIUI PIE-3 HD - $399.99

Description: An ultrasound imaging system

Release Date: May 2, 2011

Genre: Medical

Seller: Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Inst. Co., Ltd.

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

app.Cash - $449.99

Description: A cashier service.

Release Date: Jan 23, 2011

Genre: Business

Seller: Armin Terving

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

LSAT Titan - $499.99

Description: LSAT study app with 6,300 real LSAT test questions

Release Date: Dec 30, 2010

Genre: Education

Seller: LSAC, NKO Ventures, GMAT Club

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

DDS GP Yes! - $499.99

Description: 'Designed for dental professionals to improve their presentation of dental conditions and treatment to patients.'

Release Date: Jan 14, 2011

Genre: Medical

Seller: Kick Your Apps, Inc.

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

Architactical Inception - $499.99

Description: 'For architects to accelerate early project definition'

Release Date: Jan 17, 2011

Genre: Business

Seller: Architactile LLC

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

Spray - $499.99

Description: 'Whether you are a owner operator, contractor or a large corporation Spray App will streamline information from the field back to the office instantly.'

Release Date: April 19, 2011

Genre: Productivity

Seller: EZi App

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

3DNasalVista - $599.99

Description: 3D view of the nasal cavity that wants to be a tool for surgeons.

Release Date: Jun 24, 2011

Genre: Medical

Seller: Laboratorio de Sistemas Avanzados de Flujo Aereo Nasal S.L.

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

BarMax CA for iPad - $999.99

Description: 1,471 MBE questions and 100+ essay exams to help law students study for the New York bar exam. Created by iPhone developers and Harvard lawyers.

Release Date: Dec 30, 2010

Genre: Education

Seller: BarMax LLC

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

Agro - $999.99

Description: 'Agro App Allows Agronomists to create and email paddock/field inspection reports while on farm, have it distributed there and then. Eliminating trips to the office to type up reports.'

Release Date: Jan 20, 2011

Genre: Productivity

Seller: Ezi App

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

BarMax NY for iPad - $999.99

Description: 1,371 MBE questions and 100 essay exams to help law students study for the New York bar exam. Created by iPhone developers and Harvard lawyers.

Release Date: Feb 2, 2011

Genre: Education

Seller: BarMax LLC

Source: Mobclix, a Velti company

