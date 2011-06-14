The 15 Most Miserable Countries In The World

Photo: ap
The global economic picture is fairly grim. Debt ridden Eurozone countries have seen unemployment driven high by austerity measures and economic stagnation. The civil unrest in the Mideast and North Africa stemmed in part from joblessness in the region.Meanwhile, the price of food and energy soars everywhere.
The so-called “misery index” conceived by economist Arthur Okun is calculated by adding together unemployment and inflation.
Doing this simple calculation, we found the most miserable countries in the world.
Note: We calculated figures for 81 countries that consistently report unemployment and CPI figures
Misery index score: 17.1%
CPI inflation: 9.7%
Unemployment: 7.4%
Misery index score: 17.5%
CPI inflation: 2.7%
Unemployment: 14.8%
Misery index score: 18.2%
CPI inflation: 5%
Unemployment: 13.2%
Misery index score: 18.67%
CPI inflation: 7.17%
Unemployment: 11.5%
Misery index score: 18.73%
CPI inflation: 13.23%
Unemployment: 5.5%
Misery index score: 19.1%
CPI inflation: 4.1%
Unemployment: 15%
Misery index score: 19.49%
CPI inflation: 3.29%
Unemployment: 16.2%
Misery index score: 20.21%
CPI inflation: 9.41%
Unemployment: 10.8%
Misery index score: 22.2%
CPI inflation: 5%
Unemployment: 17.2%
Misery index score: 23.8%
CPI inflation: 11.9%
Unemployment: 11.9%
Misery index score: 24.2%
CPI inflation: 3.5%
Unemployment: 20.7%
Misery index score: 24.38%
CPI inflation: 19.78%
Unemployment: 4.6%
Misery index score: 27.4%
CPI inflation: 4.2%
Unemployment: 23.2%
Misery index score: 32.9%
CPI inflation: 24.8%
Unemployment: 8.1%
