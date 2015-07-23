2 food bloggers who've tried every NYC burger that matters say these are the 15 best

Noah Devereaux/The Infatuation The Corner Bistro was serving massive, greasy chuck burgers long before the burger craze hit NYC.

No dining experience can quite match an amazing burger from a restaurant that knows what it’s doing.

Food blog The Infatuation is well aware of this fact. They have sampled virtually every talked-about burger in New York City so you don’t have to. We asked blog co-founders Andrew Steinthal and Chris Stang (both music industry execs who moonlight as food writers) to narrow the burger playing field and give us their 15 favourites.

Keep scrolling to get a leg up on the tastiest, juiciest burger across Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The Emmy Burger at Emily This Brooklyn eatery is well-known in the area for its unique take on wood-fired pies. But it should also be known for its burger, consisting of dry-aged beef on a warm pretzel bun with red onion, cheddar, and 'Emmy sauce' (similar to buffalo wing sauce). 919 Fulton St., Brooklyn, NY The Happiest Burger at The Happiest Hour The Happiest Burger will -- surprise! -- make your taste buds very happy. The Infatuation describes it as a double patty burger 'overflowing' with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, confit onions, and special sauce. 121 W. 10th St., New York, NY The Fedora Burger at Bar Sardine This West Village eatery has a fine menu, but the Fedora Burger is clearly its 'crown jewel,' according to The Infatuation, which calls it a 'juicy meat sandwich for the ages.' What makes the burger so special? It's topped with crispy fried potatoes, for starters. It also packs smoked cheddar, 'BBQ mayo special sauce,' thin-sliced onions, and cucumbers. 183 W. 10th St., New York, NY The California Burger at Upland Upland has been receiving rave reviews for its unique take on California-meets-Italian cuisine. Served only during lunch and brunch, this Californian dream of a burger has two thin patties (each with its own slice of cheese), shredded lettuce, avocado, peppadew peppers, and red onion -- all on a sesame seed bun with a side of thin-cut fries. 345 Park Ave South, New York, NY The Cheeseburger at Fritzl's Lunch Box Tucked on an unassuming street in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Fritzl's is worth the hike. Its burger is a six ounce mixture of cheek and chuck topped with miso mayo, special sauce, and relish on a sesame seed bun. This is outer borough contender is tough to beat. 173 Irving Ave., Brooklyn, NY The ShackBurger at Shake Shack One of New York's most ubiquitous cheap eats, the ShackBurger is popular for a reason. Its wide-ranging appeal can be chalked up to a devastating combination of pillow-soft, toasted bread, perfectly ripe tomatoes, crisp lettuce, and Shack Shack's unique beef blend of sirloin and brisket. available at locations citywide The Cheeseburger at Bowery Meat Company Bowery Meat Company serves a lot of meat -- but don't call it a steakhouse. Or at least, don't think of it as your dad's ideal of a classic-if-slightly-stuffy, wood-paneled steakhouse. The burger you get here is far from a steakhouse menu afterthought. It's perfectly seasoned and topped with grilled onions, raclette cheese, and tomato aioli. 9 E. 1st St., New York, NY The Royale Burger at Royale From the outside, you would never know Royale -- which looks like a typical sports bar -- is a burger oasis. Its namesake burger stands out because Royale is hyperfocused on cookery. Whether you order it rare or medium, it will be juicy. 157 Ave. C, New York, NY The Black Label Burger at Minetta Tavern Reopened in 2009 with the same name as the restaurant that occupied the space in the 1930s, the Minetta Tavern has gone from Bohemian haunt to celebrity hot spot. Its longtime claim to fame is its burger, a dry-aged rib eye patty served without cheese on a custom bun from another NYC stalwart -- the bakery at Balthazar. And don't worry: with all those caramelised onions, you won't miss the cheese. 113 MacDougal St., New York, NY Th ge Cheeseburger at The Burger Joint At the end of the Le Parker Meridien Hotel lobby sits a dingy little eatery with one of the best burgers in Midtown. The burgers are small, cheap, delicious, and definitely worth the trip. The Infatuation recommends ordering one with 'the works,' aka pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato, and sauces. 119 W. 56th St., New York, NY The Peaches Double Cheeseburger at Peaches Hothouse Located in the rapidly gentrifying Brooklyn neighbourhood of Bed-Stuy, this southern restaurant is pushing the burger envelope. Toppings can include southern specialties like fried green tomatoes, fried chicken, or fried bologna, and the meat is always seared to perfection. 415 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY The Bistro Burger at Corner Bistro Corner Bistro, which bills itself as 'one of the last bohemian bars in Greenwich Village' is a champion of the classic New York burger. The downtown favourite was serving massive, greasy chuck burgers long before the burger craze hit NYC. It arrives on a paper plate, and, to quote The Infatuation, is 'about as New York as it gets.' 331 W. 4th St., New York, NY The Burger at The NoMad Bar The newest establishment in the NoMad Hotel is the NoMad Bar, which has set a new standard for upscale hotel bars. The good news is that the food is just as tasteful as the ambiance. The burger, with its dry-aged beef, cheddar, red onion, and pickles, has been especially well reviewed. 10 W. 28th St., New York, NY The Bash Style Burger at Burger & Barrel Categorized as a 'wine pub,' this white table cloth spot dresses its burger up with caramelized onions, bacon jam, American cheese, pickles, and an onion ring crown. Manageable yet satiating and served on a brioche bun, this burger took first place at the New York City Wine & Food Festival's Burger Bash. 5 W. Houston St., New York, NY The Chargrilled Burger with Roquefort Cheese at The Spotted Pig The Spotted Pig is a perrennial New York favourite, thanks in part to its legendary burger, which is recognised by its distinctive, sear-marked bun. The burger itself is simple: a chargrilled patty with melted Roquefort cheese and a tangle of shoestring fries on the side. According to The Infatuation, 250 of these burgers fly out of chef April Bloomfield's kitchen every night. 314 W. 11th St., New York, NY

