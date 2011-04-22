The 15 Most Expensive Places To Buy Gas In The World

Photo: AP

Americans are fretting over the rising cost of gasoline, and are now paying above $4 a gallon for gas in some spots in the country.But that $4 a gallon number is nothing compared to some corners of the earth, where high taxes drive gas prices higher.



Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GTZ), a German research firm, reviewed prices in November of 2010, and found some countries with gas costing more than $9 a gallon. And that’s BEFORE the surge in oil prices spurred on by instability in the Middle East,

This data also provides a little clarity as to why European countries are so inhibited by the rising price of Brent, as their economies already are burdened by high gas prices due to taxes, according to GTZ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.