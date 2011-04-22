The 15 Most Expensive Places To Buy Gas In The World

Photo: AP
Americans are fretting over the rising cost of gasoline, and are now paying above $4 a gallon for gas in some spots in the country.But that $4 a gallon number is nothing compared to some corners of the earth, where high taxes drive gas prices higher.
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GTZ), a German research firm, reviewed prices in November of 2010, and found some countries with gas costing more than $9 a gallon. And that’s BEFORE the surge in oil prices spurred on by instability in the Middle East,
This data also provides a little clarity as to why European countries are so inhibited by the rising price of Brent, as their economies already are burdened by high gas prices due to taxes, according to GTZ.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.08
Why: Belgium has a large VAT on gas, as well as higher prices than some other eurozone members.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.08
Why: Italy has a high underlying gas price, a large excise tax, and a mid-sized VAT.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.08
Why: Sweden has a gas VAT of over €0.25 per liter.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.19
Why: Germany has a outsized excise tax on gas.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.27
Why: Hong Kong applies a $0.78 tax per liter on gas.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.27
Why: Monaco's price reflect similar high costs in France.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.27
Why: The UK has the largest excise tax on fuel in the European Union.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.34
Why: Finland has a large excise tax on its gas.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.49
Why: France has a significant VAT, and a sizable excise duty.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.57
Why: Denmark has an underlying high price of gas, as well as a large amount of taxes.
Price per gallon for gas: $7.76
Why: Greece has recently increased its fuel taxes to combat its high deficit.
Price per gallon for gas: $8.02
Why: In 2007, fuel taxes contributed 63% to the Norwegian oil price.
Price per gallon for gas: $8.06
Why: In 2007, the gas tax was $3.50 per gallon.
Price per gallon for gas: $9.54
Why: Taxes on fuel increased 17% from 2009 to 2010 in Turkey.
Price per gallon for gas: $9.61
Why: The country has fuel restrictions and frequent shortages.
