The 15 Most Expensive iPhone And iPad Apps In The World

Apple’s App Store is dominated by free, and cheap apps.
However, there are more expensive options in there, too.
We’ve rounded up the 15 priciest apps we could find here.
What’s interesting about these expensive apps is that they show the App Store can be a really big software market for a number of different sorts of industries.
They also show the long term potential of iPhones and iPads to up end lots and lots of markets.
This iPad app used to cost $599.99 but has since been reduced to a much more reasonable $199.99. The app allows 3D visualisation of the nasal fossas, you can zoom in and out, and much more.
Category: Medical
Last Updated: July 2, 2011
TouchChat AAC is a communication solution for those who have difficulty speaking. You can literally tap a picture and the device will announce what you are trying to say.
TouchChat - AAC has applications available for the iPhone and iPad but if you want the app for both devices you have to pay twice. The most expensive version of this app includes WordPower a word-based vocabulary that offers more choices and options for speaking.
Category: Education
Last Updated: March 27, 2012
IDIA is a veterinary app that animal doctors can use to diagnose pets with specific conditions. You can view animals in 3D and validate diagnoses.
Category: Medical
Last Updated: December 2, 2011
Spay is an agricultural app that allows you to send information from the field back to the offices. Spray keeps track of chemical details, gives users a live feed of information from the operators and much more.
Category: Productivity
Last Updated: May 11, 2012
DDS GP Yes! is an app for dentists designed to show patients a specific treatment plan in a neat presentation. The app helps to facilitate a deeper understanding of oral conditions. A nice feature is the ability to email or print the custom plans to patients.
Available for iPad and iPhone.
Category: Medical
Last Updated: March 18, 2012
VIP Black brands itself as 'The Millionaire's App'. Members are treated as VIPs across the company's partner venues. Even if you buy the app after download you must verify that you are a high net worth client with assets or income over $1 Million.
Category: Lifestyle
Last Updated: April 5, 2012
This app is made for the inspection of manufactured pars and assemblies. It has the ability to create, edit, and run measurement plans.
Category: Business
Last Update: Never
Released: February 17, 2010
This app is a professional grade CAD viewer. You can load models directly onto the device through FTP, a website, 3rd-party services (Dropbox), iTunes, and email.
Category: Business
Released: March 20, 2012
This app lets you use your iPad to view your WolfVision visualizations. I really don't know what that means but if you have a WolfVision visualizer I'm sure you do.
Separate Apps available for iPhone and iPad, $999.99 each.
Category: Utilities
Last Updated: August 26, 2010
If you're preparing to study for the Bar exam in either California or New York $999.99 may be a small investment for your future. This app sets out to prepare you for the Bar Exam in either state. This is one of the few $999 apps with reviews so at least you know that someone has tried it.
Category: Education
Separate Apps available for iPhone and iPad, $999.99 each.
Last Updated: May 15, 2012
Keep track of flag football leagues has never been more...expensive? This $999 app allows you to keep track of Flag Football stats for all passing leagues and is designed specifically for QSFFStats. You can then upload stats by email and analyse them. Flag football fans, this app is definitely for you.
Category: Sports
Last Updated: June 16, 2011
No Alchemist SMS isn't a crazy new way to send text messages. Its actually a utility app for steel and scrap metal recycling in order to reduce costs.
Category: Utilities
Last Updated: Jan. 5, 2012
If you are an agronomist this app takes the headache out of filing paperwork and keeps track of all inspections, chemicals, crops, and pests.
Category: Productivity
Last Updated: April 3, 2012
This app used to be $449.99 but now has increased to $999.99. It is a cashier system for all purposes and even supports two Epson printers.
Available for iPad and iPhone.
Category: Business
Last Updated: April 27, 2012
