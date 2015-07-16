The 15 most expensive houses for sale in America

Zillow With a 30-car garage and a $US139 million price tag, this Florida mansion is the second priciest home on our list.

When it comes to the most expensive homes in the US, there are only a handful of cities in the game. And behind each lavish listing is a rich and famous homeowner like Demi Moore, Tommy Hilfiger, or Steve Cohen.

Using data from Zillow and StreetEasy, part of Zillow Group, the largest real estate network on the web, we’ve narrowed in on America’s 15 most expensive listings. As expected, the third most expensive real estate market in the world, New York City, makes a strong showing, but not strong enough to scoop the top spot — which is reserved for an idyllic, 1930s estate in the Hamptons.

Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous homes and find out who’s selling them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.