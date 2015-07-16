The 15 most expensive houses for sale in America

When it comes to the most expensive homes in the US, there are only a handful of cities in the game. And behind each lavish listing is a rich and famous homeowner like Demi Moore, Tommy Hilfiger, or Steve Cohen.
Using data from Zillow and StreetEasy, part of Zillow Group, the largest real estate network on the web, we’ve narrowed in on America’s 15 most expensive listings. As expected, the third most expensive real estate market in the world, New York City, makes a strong showing, but not strong enough to scoop the top spot — which is reserved for an idyllic, 1930s estate in the Hamptons.
Keep scrolling to see the gorgeous homes and find out who’s selling them.
Price: $US75 million
The penthouse of the San Remo, one of Manhattan's most celebrity-filled buildings, sits atop one of the building's distinctive twin towers. The listing notes that Penthouse 26c is a triplex, rising high over Central Park's green expanses. Owner Demi Moore listed the property earlier this year.
Price: $US75 million
At the height of The Ritz-Carlton Battery Park, this duplex penthouse at 10 West Street looks down on the neighbouring Financial District. The listing is actually for two penthouses (one at 7,500 square feet and one at 3,600 square feet) being sold as one. According to the listing they can be 'seamlessly' combined.
Price: $US75 million
The Dome Penthouse at The Plaza Hotel is rarely offered for sale. The duplex has fantastic views of Central Park and 24-hour 'luxury white glove' service (read: valet, maid, and food service) courtesy of the hotel. Recently featured in the book 'Living in Style New York,' fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger re-listed the property in May after it failed to sell a year ago.
Price: $US80 million
Rising eight stories and spread out over 20,000 square feet, this landmarked Beaux-Arts townhouse on Fifth Avenue was built in 1901. The listing calls it 'one of New York's most significant properties.' Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim listed the home, known as Benjamin N. Duke House, earlier this year, according to Curbed.
Price: $US76.5 million
This full-floor penthouse is a part of the newest super tall development, 432 Park Avenue. The brand-new building features full 10'x10' floor-to-ceiling windows and 12-and-a-half-foot ceilings.
Price: $US79 million
Described by Forbes as 'one of the most successful hedge funders ever,' Steve Cohen first listed this four-bedroom duplex in 2013 for $US115 million. According to The Real Deal, Cohen paid $US24 million for the penthouse when he bought it in 2005. Double-height ceilings, jaw-dropping views, staff rooms, and an incredible chef's kitchen are some of the selling factors.
Price: $US81 million
Another penthouse at the giant 432 Park Avenue development, this is largely the same full-floor unit as #PH88 -- just slightly bigger.
Price: $US85 million
This listing is for the entire 45th floor of the Atelier building, a condo development on Manhattan's far west side. The sale price includes $US2 million in construction fees, so the buyer can turn the entire floor into a single residence. Bonus: The apartment comes with a yacht worth $US1 million, with five years of pre-paid docking fees.
Price: $US85 million
Nestled in the Hamptons hamlet of Water Mill, this princely estate called 'Villa Maria'
sits on 15 lush acres facing Mecox Bay. It took five years to renovate and update the 22,000-square-foot mansion, which was originally built during the Gilded Age at the turn of the century.
Price: $US98 million
Far from the posh pads of Manhattan, this rustic ranch swallows up 133 acres of shorefront along Lake Tahoe. Named 'Shakespeare Ranch' (after a nearby rock that resembles Shakespeare, according to Curbed), the property features 17 guest cabins, a barn, an indoor pool in a separate building, and a nearly 400-foot dock.
Price: $US100 million
This triplex penthouse is touted as the 'highest terraced residence in the United States.' Each of its three levels have 360-degree views of the surrounding city and there's a private elevator to take you straight up to the 8,000-square-foot penthouse. Long Island real estate developer Steven Klar listed the residence two years ago.
Price: $US120 million
Co-listed by Raphael De Niro (son of actor Robert De Niro), 12-16 East 62nd Street takes up most of the block between Fifth and Madison Avenues. It includes three townhouses that are currently set up as individual apartments, but can be converted to a single-family home. The New York Post reports that the Safras, a 'notoriously secretive' Brazilian billionaire banking family, listed the property.
Price: $US125 million
Owned by the same family for 100 years, Rancho San Carlos is a 237-acre estate with a central courtyard and a glut of citrus and avocado trees. In addition to its 30,000-square-foot, 30-room main residence, the property also packs 10 residential cottages, an office, and equestrian facilities.
Price: $US139 million
The Le Palais Royal is a 60,000-square-foot, Beaux-Arts-style mansion punctuating Miami's Millionaire Mile. Included in the palatial house is a full IMAX Theatre, 4,500-square-foot infinity pool, six water features, a putting green, and a 30-car garage.
Price: $US140 million
Known as the 'Briar Patch,' this pond-front Hamptons mansion is the most expensive home in the country. Originally built in 1931, the house was updated by star architect Peter Marino in 1990. The home skirts 1,156 feet of pondfront property, with two sailboats, four kayaks, and two paddleboards.
