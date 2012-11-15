The 15 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Hong Kong

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate
Real estate prices in Hong Kong are sky-high.Hong Kong is already one of the most overpriced markets in the world, according to buy-to-rent ratios, and home to the most expensive street in the world.
It’s also the most expensive place to rent a luxury apartment, and Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay just overtook New York City’s Fifth Avenue to become the most expensive shopping street in the world.
We took a look at some of the most expensive homes currently on the market in this over-the-top city.
For $23.2 million, buy this home known as Strawberry Hill in The Peak, one of Hong Kong's most exclusive areas. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.
For $24.3 million, buy this 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home in Tai Hang. The house has a terrace and an elevator.
For $28.3 million, buy this 2,450-square-foot home that has floor-to-ceiling windows. The 4-bedroom home is in on Mount Austin road in The Peak.
For $28.3 million, buy this home on York Road. It has four bedrooms, a private garden, and a rooftop terrace.
For $30.7 million, buy this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in The Peak. The house has 3,391 square feet of living space.
For $32.2 million, you can live in this new luxury residence in Stanley. The home spans 7,600 square feet and has three bedrooms.
For $32.8 million, buy this 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom home on Stanley Beach. The house spans 4,242 square feet.
For $42.5 million, buy a 6,700-square-foot home in Kowloon Tong. The house has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
For $64.5 million buy this home on Regalia Bay. The waterfront townhouse has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
For $64.5 million, buy one of six new residences on The Peak. Each unit spans 7,000 square feet, with gardens and a clubhouse.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.