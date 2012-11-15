The 15 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Hong Kong

Photo: Christie’s International Real Estate

Real estate prices in Hong Kong are sky-high.Hong Kong is already one of the most overpriced markets in the world, according to buy-to-rent ratios, and home to the most expensive street in the world.



It’s also the most expensive place to rent a luxury apartment, and Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay just overtook New York City’s Fifth Avenue to become the most expensive shopping street in the world.

We took a look at some of the most expensive homes currently on the market in this over-the-top city.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.