The 15 most expensive cars for sale at Floyd Mayweather's favourite luxury dealership

It’s no secret that Floyd Mayweather loves to flaunt his wealth.

On his Instagram page, he is known to post photos and videos of his ultra-luxurious life, which is filled with a multi-million dollar collection of supercars. His garage covers most of the top-end brands: Bugatti, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more.

Earlier this year, Mayweather posted a photo of his three Bugatti Veyrons with the caption “$US6.2 million spent for just three cars that don’t depreciate, only appreciate.” Only 450 Veyrons were ever produced.

Mayweather purchased the Bugattis from Fusion Luxury Motors in North Los Angeles, which he touts as “the best luxury car dealership in the world” on his Instagram.

Obi Okeke, one of the owners of Fusion, feels “very fortunate” to have such a high-spending and high-profile client in Mayweather. He says Mayweather will stop in about once a month just to see what’s available and if there is anything he wants to buy.

“As of a couple months ago, it was reported that he had bought about 39 cars from me,” says Okeke. “It may be like 40 or 41, and we’re working on a few more deals.”

With the top car almost hitting $US4 million, here are the most expensive cars currently available in the exotic car dealer’s inventory.

15. For slightly less than $159,000, this 2008 Lamborghini Gallardo can be purchased. Fusion Luxury Motors The yellow-and-black interior perfectly complements its flashy exterior. Fusion Luxury Motors 14. This 1956 Lincoln Continental costs just under $179,000. Fusion Luxury Motors It has just over 29,000 miles but has undergone frame-off restoration, according to Fusion. Fusion Luxury Motors 13. The only Rolls-Royce that Fusion has listed is a silver 2014 Ghost model. Fusion Luxury Motors The extremely luxurious vehicle can be purchased for about $219,000. Fusion Luxury Motors 12. This 2011 Ferrari 458 Italia is listed for just under $229,000. Fusion Luxury Motors The car has a V8 engine with a 7-speed transmission. Fusion Luxury Motors 11. Only 101 versions of this classic 1957 Chevrolet Corvette were ever built. Fusion Luxury Motors Fusion has this one listed at just under $229,000. Fusion Luxury Motors 10. For about $229,000, Fusion has a vintage 1957 Ford Thunderbird available. Fusion Luxury Motors The Thunderbird is 1 of 205 fitted with a supercharged F-Code engine, according to Fusion. Fusion Luxury Motors 9. Fusion has two red 2012 Ferrari 458 Italia convertibles for sale. Fusion Luxury Motors Both are priced at just under $280,000. Fusion Luxury Motors 8. Fusion has three 2006 Ford GTs available, starting with this one for just under $300,000. Fusion Luxury Motors 7. And this silver one is also just under $300,000. Fusion Luxury Motors 6. The most expensive GT on the lot comes in just under $320,000. Fusion Luxury Motors Here's a shot of the GT's interior. Fusion Luxury Motors 5. This $359,000 1973 Ferrari Dino was built in honour of Enzo Ferrari's son, according to Fusion. Fusion Luxury Motors Its name is reflective of Enzo son's name, Alfredo, shortened to the nickname 'Dino.' Fusion Luxury Motors 4. An orange 1971 Plymouth Cuda can be purchased for approximately $529,000. Fusion Luxury Motors This Plymouth is 1 of 59 with a 4-speed HEMI engine, according to Fusion. Fusion Luxury Motors 3. Fusion has listed a vintage 1953 Ferrari 250 Europa, available for $2.29 million. Fusion Luxury Motors It's the 9th of only 16 Europa coupes to ever leave the factory, according to Fusion. Fusion Luxury Motors 2. For $3.088 million, you can own the third and final model of the 2010 Koenigsegg Trevita. Fusion Luxury Motors According to Fusion, it's the only US spec Trevita. Fusion Luxury Motors The Koenigsegg has a 1018-horsepower, twin-supercharged engine. Fusion Luxury Motors 1. One of the rarest cars in the world, the most expensive car available through Fusion is a 2003 Ferrari Enzo. Fusion Luxury Motors The vehicle, listed at $3.8 million, was actually purchased by Mayweather in January, but Okeke says he contacted him in June and wanted to sell it. Fusion Luxury Motors

