The 15 most expensive cars for sale at Floyd Mayweather's favourite luxury dealership

It’s no secret that Floyd Mayweather loves to flaunt his wealth.
On his Instagram page, he is known to post photos and videos of his ultra-luxurious life, which is filled with a multi-million dollar collection of supercars. His garage covers most of the top-end brands: Bugatti, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and more.
Earlier this year, Mayweather posted a photo of his three Bugatti Veyrons with the caption “$US6.2 million spent for just three cars that don’t depreciate, only appreciate.” Only 450 Veyrons were ever produced.
Mayweather purchased the Bugattis from Fusion Luxury Motors in North Los Angeles, which he touts as “the best luxury car dealership in the world” on his Instagram.
Obi Okeke, one of the owners of Fusion, feels “very fortunate” to have such a high-spending and high-profile client in Mayweather. He says Mayweather will stop in about once a month just to see what’s available and if there is anything he wants to buy.
“As of a couple months ago, it was reported that he had bought about 39 cars from me,” says Okeke. “It may be like 40 or 41, and we’re working on a few more deals.”
With the top car almost hitting $US4 million, here are the most expensive cars currently available in the exotic car dealer’s inventory.
1. One of the rarest cars in the world, the most expensive car available through Fusion is a 2003 Ferrari Enzo.
