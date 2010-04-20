15 Bottles Of Whiskey That Will Set You Back An Ungodly Fortune

After taking a crash course in whisky culture last week, we wanted to introduce you to some of the priciest bottles you can buy. Some can start as low as $15 while others run above $10,000.



The main contributor to these high prices? Age.

As whisky ages, more and more of it is lost to evaporation – the angel’s share. Therefore, there is less of that whisky to distribute while the alcoholic content is often stronger since mostly water evaporates.

The rarity of these whiskies turns them into a collector’s item for some, an investment for others, and a nice business drink for a very few. One businessman purchased the Dalmore 62 for $58,000 back in 2005 and drank most of the bottle with his friends that very night.

People will pay more for these whiskies at auctions because they weren’t lucky enough to get them at retail price.

