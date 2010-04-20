15 Bottles Of Whiskey That Will Set You Back An Ungodly Fortune

After taking a crash course in whisky culture last week, we wanted to introduce you to some of the priciest bottles you can buy. Some can start as low as $15 while others run above $10,000.
The main contributor to these high prices? Age.
As whisky ages, more and more of it is lost to evaporation – the angel’s share. Therefore, there is less of that whisky to distribute while the alcoholic content is often stronger since mostly water evaporates.
The rarity of these whiskies turns them into a collector’s item for some, an investment for others, and a nice business drink for a very few. One businessman purchased the Dalmore 62 for $58,000 back in 2005 and drank most of the bottle with his friends that very night.
People will pay more for these whiskies at auctions because they weren’t lucky enough to get them at retail price.
See the most expensive whiskey in the world >
The year 2006 saw Macallan release a 50 year old single malt in a Lalique crystal bottle.
To this day, Macallan has continued their partnership with Lalique as prices within this line begin at the $10,000 benchmark that is the Lalique I.
Price: Forbes
In 2003, Chivas Regal released 255 bottles of their 50 year old Royal Salute.
The reasoning?
They wanted to honour the 50th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
Price: Forbes
Crown Royal also wanted to honour the Queen.
To commemorate her visit to the 2007 Kentucky Derby, Crown Royal bottled what was left from the barrels they used to create a 1939 blend. And who was that 1939 blend for? The Queen's parents during their Grand Tour of Canada.
Price: Luxist
At a retail price of $10,125, this 40 year old was bottled in 1939 and rebottled, along with the entire Fine and Rare collection, in 2002.
Price: Forbes
Dalmore released only 77 bottles of this 50 year old whisky blend this past January.
Prices vary slightly, but most online shops slap a £7500 ($11,606) price tag on the Candela.
Shaped like a perfume bottle, the second offering from Macallan and Lalique consists of a 55 year old single malt.
Only 420 decanters were made available upon its 2007 release.
Price: Luxist
Whisky from Balvenie's last cask from the 1950s, Cask 191, was finally bottled in 2002.
Only 83 bottles were produced of this scotch.
Price: Forbes
The third collaboration between Macallan and Lalique crystal craftsmen sees a blend of whisky coming from casks filled as early as 1949.
This 57 year old whisky is also bottled in only 400 decanters.
Price: Luxury Insider
Casked in October 1938, the Mortlach was finally bottled in 2008 and sales beginning this past March.
With 54 full-size bottles, the 70 year old takes the claim as the oldest whisky in the world.
Price: Telegraph
Dalmore only released a dozen bottles of their 58 year old scotch.
The $16,000 retail price for this October 2009 release will certainly increase exponentially if they last.
Price: Examiner
Another 2010 release for Dalmore, the Selene is a 58 year old scotch seeing a release of only 30 decanters.
Like the Candela the prices aren't set, but online shops offer the Selene for around £12,000 ($18,570).
The Glenavon distillery ceased operations in the 1850s; so, the exact age of this bottle is uncertain.
No matter the case, this small 14 oz. bottle is one of the oldest to ever come to auction.
Price: BBC
This bottle sold at auction just this past November at Bonhams Edinburgh.
The Oculus contains malts dating all the way back to 1868, and the $46,400 price is the highest ever for a Dalmore at auction.
Price: Bonhams
In 2005, a businessman went to the Pennyhill Park Hotel in Surrey, England and purchased the Dalmore 62 Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky.
He then proceeded to drink most of the bottle that night with some of his friends. Also, keep in mind that only 12 bottles were produced back in 1943.
Price: BBC
A September 2007 auction hosted by McTear's in Glasgow featured this bottle given to William Mutter after giving up his stake in the distillery in 1851.
This exact bottle has been passed down in the family from generation-to-generation.
Price: McTear's
A South Korean businessman purchased the Macallan 1926 for about $75,000 in a liquor store in Seoul.
Price: Forbes
Bottled in 2001, this 64 year old scotch was the world's oldest whisky when it sold at auction for $20,000 in April 2006. It was also the only Glenfiddich 1937 ever bottled at 750 ml.
More recently, one bottle of the 1937 can be found at Hong Kong International Airport for around $120,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.