The 15 Most Detrimental Social Media Mistakes You're Making

Marvin Powell, a Small Business Growth Consultant in Washington DC, posted a question on LinkedIn’s Q&A section:”What are the biggest mistakes that you find small business leaders make when using social media?”
More than 70 experts and professionals responded with their two cents. We scoured through the comments to find common themes and pulled out the best answers.
'Expecting social media to be the only way to get results and trying to do everything themselves. This goes for other tools as well.
'In addition, having unrealistic expectations of what it can do.'
- Yok SooHoo, Business Development at JRS Recovery
'I don't want to get 10 tweets a day hearing about YOU. I want to hear things that are valuable for me and my life ... and they need to be fast.
'And not too frequent: I don't want to incessantly hear about your business. It won't make me think of you more, it'll just make me annoyed with you.
'So: short, sweet, pertinent, and valuable to me.'
- Laura Kowalski, Business Consultant for Business Owners and Senior Executives
'Biggest mistakes:
1. Not listening to customers.
2. Not responding to customers, especially if there is a legitimate problem.
3. Stopped updating.
4. Using social profiles only for promotional purposes.
5. Poor branding / design'
- Aanarav Sareen, Executive Producer - Digital Media
'The biggest mistakes I see are consistency, failure to build relationships, design, lack of strategy and not listening.
'Consistency - Many companies create profiles on social media networks and abandon it. They either don't look to see if their audience is communicating on the network(s) or they hop on the social media bandwagon and just don't get it.
'Failure to build relationships - So many companies hear of other companies making money through social media and quickly try to sell, sell, sell. Social media doesn't work like that. Sure, the majority of people that like your Facebook page and follow you on Twitter are looking for a discount, but there are others who like to read what you post and will respond in one way or another. The relationship you can build with the connection or follower can be critical to your campaign's success.
'Design - There are so many generic Twitter profiles and Facebook pages. Brand your Twitter profile and spice up your Facebook page with some FBML.
'Lack of Strategy - Businesses want to see what the social media hype is all about, and, without knowing much about it, they launch big social media experiments. No strategy is outlined, no plan of action takes place, they just do it. When there's no strategy or thought put into it, failing is inevitable.
'Not listening - It's amazing how many people are unaware that others are talking about their brand, product, or company online. Not listening or communicating with the online community can open a company to a pretty sharp blow they never saw coming.'
- Geoff Taylor, Social Media Strategist l Social Media Marketing l Online Marketing
'They blur the line between personal and professional. IE - if you are using Facebook, use it only for personal or business not both. Same applies to Twitter. I think LinkedIn is ideal in that it is all business/professional.'
- George F Franks III, Global Technology Executive, Management Consultant, Executive Career Marketing Professional
'They need to talk less and listen more. Social media is all about making connections and, just like in the real (rather than virtual) world, people will be more drawn to you if you actually listen to what they're saying than if you try to force your message upon them.'
- Jessica Routier, Head of social media and community relations at IAC-EZ
'There is one word that sticks out in my head: ASSUMPTIONS.
'False assumptions most of the time are responsible for failure in social media and marketing as they are in many other cases. A few assumptions you should highlight and instruct your class to stay away from are:
- Research and monitoring isn't necessary. (It is extremely important to understand how your market is using the web, if at all.)
- Social networks are the preferred way of initiating customer engagement. (Social networks are a good way engaging your customer but may not be necessary for your business, depending on your customers behaviour.)
- Measuring ROI isn't possible (Measuring social media ROI is possible. Here is a really cool slide on measuring ROI in social media: http://bit.ly/x8YYc)
'There are many other assumptions, but hopefully these three help you get the point across.'
- Omar Ead, Digitus Marketing
'They make their profiles appear as their company portals, trimmed with lot of information sans value addition. It results in increasing bounce rates. Professional visits the profile, but flip to another profile without scrolling down the entire profile. You should create an interesting profile first, engage people, and then propagate your message.'
- Gerry Brown, Editor @Architectural Evangelist, BIM Consultant and IPD Consultant
'The number one mistake I've seen is a serious underestimation of the amount of resources required to engage and maintain a social program.'
- Marc Aniballi, Technology Literate Strategic Consultant
'Expecting Social Media to do all the work for them.
'You can't just blast the world with your ideas, products, and services, then sit back and expect everyone to think you're so wonderful. That is unrealistic.'
- Lisa Cash Hanson, CEO Blueberry Baboon, Author, Small Business Consulting, Motivational Speaker
- 'Not engaging with their audience. You need to ask questions, share some humour, provide motivational quotes and ask for their opinions about products or services in your industry. I do a random, 'fun question of the day' to get them involved.
- Shamelessly posting only about their products or services. In social media and in life it's 'give to get'. A great book to recommend for developing good Social Media skills is 'How to win friends and influence people' by Dale Carnegie.
- Not providing helpful content. They need to provide content that truly 'helps' their audience. Satisfy the WIIFM by always being the place they can go to get answers to their questions and find ways to solve their problems - become the expert and gain their trust.
- Not offering a free product or service. For fun I provide a free Social Media Score so I can learn more about my potential customers skill level, build a relationship, demonstrate my knowledge, while providing free valuable feedback to help their business. It's a win-win as this builds trust, helps me learn more about my customers needs, creates good word of mouth and offers me the potential to up-sell my services.'
- Michelle Hummel, CEO of WebMediaExpert.com, Social Media and Internet Marketing Mentor
'Very simple: the biggest mistake is Lack of a Plan. The biggest 'what NOT to do' is to go in bull-in-china-shop mode without knowing what you're there to do, what your goal is, why you've selected the channel, etc.
'I see many businesses getting on social media because 'everyone else is' or 'we just have to' but without clear purpose or a plan.
'One wouldn't open a new store, address a new market, or open a new sales region without extensive planning, goals, organisation and thought. And yet, many small businesses (especially sole proprietors) just up and register for Twitter, etc. one night and wade right in.
'Give it the same planning, investigation, research and forethought you give any other new endeavour for your business, and you'll reap the commensurate rewards. Treat it casually and you'll get 'casual' results (or worse, reputational/brand damage).'
- Kristian Chronister, President at Jewelry.com
'What I see so often is that a business decides to jump into social media because they're afraid they might be left behind, but then they fail to put a well thought out strategy in place. They end up throwing a bunch of profiles on the internet, trying to market and sell to everyone, and basically failing.
'If a business would just understand that it is all in the relationship building and that it takes time...
'You wouldn't suddenly decide that door-to-door sales was the latest approach and go around knocking on people's doors...(at least I hope not)'
- Spencer Tyler, Co-Founder / Head of Production at CPofA
'I think the biggest mistake is airing bad feelings / arguments over sites like Twitter. Last month I watched a CEO debate rather childishly with a PR guy - going so far as to use derogatory and inappropriate language.'
- Pamela Hazelton, Ecommerce Shopability Consultant / Designer
