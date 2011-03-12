The 15 Most Detrimental Social Media Mistakes You're Making

'The biggest mistakes I see are consistency, failure to build relationships, design, lack of strategy and not listening.

'Consistency - Many companies create profiles on social media networks and abandon it. They either don't look to see if their audience is communicating on the network(s) or they hop on the social media bandwagon and just don't get it.

'Failure to build relationships - So many companies hear of other companies making money through social media and quickly try to sell, sell, sell. Social media doesn't work like that. Sure, the majority of people that like your Facebook page and follow you on Twitter are looking for a discount, but there are others who like to read what you post and will respond in one way or another. The relationship you can build with the connection or follower can be critical to your campaign's success.

'Design - There are so many generic Twitter profiles and Facebook pages. Brand your Twitter profile and spice up your Facebook page with some FBML.

'Lack of Strategy - Businesses want to see what the social media hype is all about, and, without knowing much about it, they launch big social media experiments. No strategy is outlined, no plan of action takes place, they just do it. When there's no strategy or thought put into it, failing is inevitable.

'Not listening - It's amazing how many people are unaware that others are talking about their brand, product, or company online. Not listening or communicating with the online community can open a company to a pretty sharp blow they never saw coming.'

- Geoff Taylor, Social Media Strategist l Social Media Marketing l Online Marketing

Source: LinkedIn Q&A