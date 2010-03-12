The 15 Most Dangerous Jobs In America

So you’re one of the 10% of Americans who can’t find a job.
How badly do you want it?
Would you take one of these jobs ?
Fatalities per 100k: 12.0
Fatalities in 2007: 160
Most common cause of death: Falls
Average wage: $14/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 13.7
Fatalities in 2007: 18
Most common cause of death: Falls
Average wage: $15/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 17.4
Fatalities in 2007: 50
Most common cause of death: Fires and explosions
Average wage: N/A
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 19.5
Fatalities in 2007: 345
Most common cause of death: Falls
Average wage: $16/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 21.3
Fatalities in 2007: 50
Most common cause of death: Assaults and violent acts
Average wage: $12/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 29.4
Fatalities in 2007: 79
Most common cause of death: Falls
Average wage: $16/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 21.8
Fatalities in 2007: 146
Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents
Average wage: N/A
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 22.8
Fatalities in 2007: 18
Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents
Average wage: $17/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 28.2
Fatalities in 2007: 976
Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents
Average wage: $12/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 29.1
Fatalities in 2007: 30
Most common cause of death: Exposure to harmful substances or environments
Average wage: $22/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 39.5
Fatalities in 2007: 293
Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents
Average wage: N/A
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 45.5
Fatalities in 2007: 40
Most common cause of death: Contact with objects and equipment
Average wage: $19/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 70.7
Fatalities in 2008: 87
Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents
Average wage: N/A
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 86.4
Fatalities in 2008: 76
Most common cause of death: Contact with objects and equipment
Average wage: $13/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Fatalities per 100k: 111.8
Fatalities in 2008: 38
Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents
Average wage: $13/h
Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.