The 15 Most Dangerous Jobs In America

So you’re one of the 10% of Americans who can’t find a job.

How badly do you want it?

Would you take one of these jobs ?

No. 15: Grounds maintenance workers

Fatalities per 100k: 12.0

Fatalities in 2007: 160

Most common cause of death: Falls

Average wage: $14/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 14: Helpers, construction trades

Fatalities per 100k: 13.7

Fatalities in 2007: 18

Most common cause of death: Falls

Average wage: $15/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 13: Firefighters

Fatalities per 100k: 17.4

Fatalities in 2007: 50

Most common cause of death: Fires and explosions

Average wage: N/A

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 12: Construction laborers

Fatalities per 100k: 19.5

Fatalities in 2007: 345

Most common cause of death: Falls

Average wage: $16/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 11: Taxi drivers and chauffeurs

Fatalities per 100k: 21.3

Fatalities in 2007: 50

Most common cause of death: Assaults and violent acts

Average wage: $12/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 10: Roofers

Fatalities per 100k: 29.4

Fatalities in 2007: 79

Most common cause of death: Falls

Average wage: $16/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 10: Police and sheriff's patrol officers

Fatalities per 100k: 21.8

Fatalities in 2007: 146

Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents

Average wage: N/A

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 9: Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Fatalities per 100k: 22.8

Fatalities in 2007: 18

Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents

Average wage: $17/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 7: Driver/sales workers and truck drivers

Fatalities per 100k: 28.2

Fatalities in 2007: 976

Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents

Average wage: $12/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 6: Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Fatalities per 100k: 29.1

Fatalities in 2007: 30

Most common cause of death: Exposure to harmful substances or environments

Average wage: $22/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 5: Farmers and ranchers

Fatalities per 100k: 39.5

Fatalities in 2007: 293

Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents

Average wage: N/A

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 4: Structural iron and steel workers

Fatalities per 100k: 45.5

Fatalities in 2007: 40

Most common cause of death: Contact with objects and equipment

Average wage: $19/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 3: Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Fatalities per 100k: 70.7

Fatalities in 2008: 87

Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents

Average wage: N/A

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 2: Logging workers

Fatalities per 100k: 86.4

Fatalities in 2008: 76

Most common cause of death: Contact with objects and equipment

Average wage: $13/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

No. 1: Fishers and related fishing workers

Fatalities per 100k: 111.8

Fatalities in 2008: 38

Most common cause of death: Transportation incidents

Average wage: $13/h

Source: BLS and PayScale (5-9 y experience)

