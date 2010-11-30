The 15 Most Brilliant New Ideas We've Seen This Fall

Reader Poll: 76% think this is brilliant.

The Idea: Qwiki is an information experience and reference tool that you can actually watch and interact with, rather than just read. It's like Wikipedia, but instead of text, it brings you quick, minute-long videos, as well as an array of graphics and narration.

Qwiki's enormous platform can be produced from any content and on any device. The technology works by evaluating then compiling different kinds of information, including rich text, structured data, and mixed media. Unlike other information resources, Qwiki is generated by machines, which perhaps explains its futuristic look and feel.

Qwiki transmits information via storytelling, in a way that is almost human. Although a lot of the information comes from Wikipedia, Qwiki is also building its own media index, and the reference library, which started with 3 million topics, should reach tens of millions in the next couple years.

Qwiki is still invite only, so companies must request Qwiki pages and content. Within the next few weeks, individuals will also be able to attain personal Qwikis, adding social media network to the information resource's list of functions. Mergers with Facebook and LinkedIn data lie in Qwiki's future. And another great feature? The truly personal alarm clock, brought to you by what seems almost like a real person, albeit the voice is a little robot-like.

To read the full Q&A with Qwiki's founder, click here.

Whose idea: Qwiki co-founders Doug Imbruce and Louis Monier

Why we like it: Qwiki revolutionizes information gathering, transmission, and consumption. The graphics, sounds, and videos are much more technologically advanced than what you've ever encountered. Watching the demonstration does in fact feel like you're part of the future. But all of this doesn't come easily: the technology is quite difficult to create and update. We look forward to seeing how Qwiki continues to build and power its platform.

Watch a demo of Qwiki and an interview with the founder, here.