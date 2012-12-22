15 Unnecessarily Sexy Christmas Costumes

Laura Stampler
sexy christmas costume 2012

Photo: Yandy

We just got accustomed to the bizarrely unnecessary, yet incredibly profitable, sexy Halloween costume market — shilling everything from sexy Oscar the Grouch to barely there Chewbacca. Christmas is revealing costume vendors’ latest victim.Sexy Santa, elf, and even gingerbread house costumes are on the rise.

“Last year, we ran out of Santa costumes, and I had more than 200 for sale, and 85 for rent, and we rent each of those out five times,” Debbie Easley, co-owner of Easley’s Fun Shop, told The Republic.

These are the strangest skimpy Christmas costumes that your great aunt Edna hopefully won’t be wearing to your Christmas dinner.

(Warning, these photos have partial nudity.)

But costumes aren't limited to Santa. There are also plenty of sexy snowmen ...

... and of course Christmas presents.

But the unnecessarily revealing Christmas costumes aren't just for the ladies. (Mistletoe is not included.)

So there are girl reindeer ...

... and boy reindeer.

Don't forget about those North Pole polar bear.

And what Ginger Girl costume would be complete ...

... without a candy cane to go with it?

Of course guys are welcome to cover up with this Hugh Hefner-esque lounging jacket.

Merry Christmas, everyone.

There's more strangely sexy costumes where that came from.

