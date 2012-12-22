15 Unnecessarily Sexy Christmas Costumes

Photo: Yandy

We just got accustomed to the bizarrely unnecessary, yet incredibly profitable, sexy Halloween costume market — shilling everything from sexy Oscar the Grouch to barely there Chewbacca. Christmas is revealing costume vendors’ latest victim.Sexy Santa, elf, and even gingerbread house costumes are on the rise.



“Last year, we ran out of Santa costumes, and I had more than 200 for sale, and 85 for rent, and we rent each of those out five times,” Debbie Easley, co-owner of Easley’s Fun Shop, told The Republic.

These are the strangest skimpy Christmas costumes that your great aunt Edna hopefully won’t be wearing to your Christmas dinner.

(Warning, these photos have partial nudity.)

