The 15 Metro Areas With The Highest Foreclosure Rates

Three-quarters of the big U.S. metro areas have increased their foreclosures activities in the first half of 2010, according to a study released today by RealtyTrac, an online marketplace of foreclosure properties. The company named unemployment as one of the key reasons for the increase.



The study ranks the top metro areas in terms of their foreclosure rates. Most of them are in Florida, California, Nevada and Arizona. See who made the top of the list this time.

Daytona Beach, FL -- 3.09% of homes in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 7,664 1 in every 32 housing units Sacramento, CA --3.19% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 27,275 1 in every 31 housing units is in foreclosure. Naples, FL -- 3.23% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 6,251 1 in every 31 housing units is in foreclosure. Bakersfield, CA -- 3.67% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 10,010 1 in every 27 housing units is in foreclosure. Reno, NV -- 3.76% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 6,804 1 in every 27 housing unit is in foreclosure. Miami, FL -- 3.89% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 94,466 1 in every 26 housing units is in foreclosure. Vallejo, CA Total foreclosures: 5,885 1 in every 26 housing units is in foreclosure. Orlando, FL - 37,352 -- 4.15% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 37,352 1 in every 24 housing units is in foreclosure. Phoenix, AZ - 4.28% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 73,352 1 in every 23 housing units is in foreclosure. Stockton, CA -- 4.37% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 9,999 1 in every 23 housing units is in foreclosure. Riverside, CA -- 4.37% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 63,717 1 in every 23 housing units is in foreclosure. Merced, CA -- 4.47% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 3,742 1 in every 22 housing units is in foreclosure. Modesto, CA -- 4.59% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 8,034 1 in every 22 housing units is in foreclosure. Cape Coral, FL -- 4.98% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 18,179 1 in every 20 housing units is in foreclosure. Las Vegas, NV -- 6.60% in foreclosure Total foreclosures: 53,525 1 in every 15 housing units is in foreclosure.

