The 15 Maps That Explain The Entire World

Nothing explains the world more elegantly than a map.In that spirit, we’ve compiled the 15 most excellent, unusual, and just cool maps that we’ve recently come across..

They cover all the bases: economics, politics, culture, immigration…and some fun stuff too.

Worldwide Oil Import And Export Flows: Saudi Arabia is the biggest hub still. Next up is Indonesia.

Countries exposed to China: Australia would get whacked in a hard landing. Everyone else would get hurt too.

World Mobile Phone Usage. The BRICs Continue To Grow, At Least By This Measure.

World Population By Latitude: 90% Of The World Lives In The Northern Hemisphere

Germany's View of Europe: Utilitarian

Greece's View Of Europe: Resentful

The Cost Of Shipping 1 Lb. Of Goods Around The World: The Eurocrisis Has Decimated The Industry

Countries Most At Risk From Climate Change: Africa is in the danger zone.

The New Silk Road. The 'Stans' Have Become A Major Freight Hub For The East

The Suez Canal. Without It, Northern Europe Would Wilt.

US Military Bases In The Middle East. The Number Has Exploded Over The Past Decade.

World Bribery Map: Africa Improving, Europe Not So Much

Facebook Users. Slowly But Surely, The Non-Anglophone World Catches Up.

World Population Proportional Cartogram. The East Dominates...

...While The Same Cartogram Style For World Debt Levels Shifts The Map Westward.

