The 15 Hottest American Cities For 2015

Shutterstock Austin will see the most job growth in 2015.

We’ve found the 15 hottest US cities for 2015, all of which will be booming next year thanks to new jobs, growing industries, burgeoning art and food scenes, and affordable real estate.

Rising prices in San Francisco will continue to push young hipsters out to Oakland. Queens will become the hot borough in New York City because of its affordable real estate and rich culinary scene. And Colorado’s legalization of marijuana will bring a wave of tourism to Denver.

To compile this list we looked at job growth, population growth, affordability, livability, and the health and well-being of the residents. We also considered how innovative and “cool” the city is — an important factor in attracting the young, creative types who will make each city hot.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.