The 15 hottest gifts this year, as predicted by IBM's Watson

Getting a second opinion on which gift to buy is good. Getting several million opinions is better.

That’s why IBM has created Watson Trend, a new predictive app that pulls user reviews, comments, ratings, and purchase histories from all over the internet to figure out how much people like the products they buy.

Based on the buzz around a given product, Watson assigns a Trend Score between 0 and 100. The top discussed product earns a 100 and the rest are graded on a curve around it, just like a test in high school.

According to Justin Norwood, an IBM executive who helped create the app, even a low score signals a hot product, as making the list at all is a testament to its popularity. Plus, niche items are bound to be less talked about, Norwood tells Tech Insider.

The app also provides three-week score forecasts, so you don’t buy a hot gift that ends up fizzling out later.

Here are the top 15 gifts.

