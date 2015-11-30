The 15 hottest gifts this year, as predicted by IBM's Watson

Getting a second opinion on which gift to buy is good. Getting several million opinions is better.
That’s why IBM has created Watson Trend, a new predictive app that pulls user reviews, comments, ratings, and purchase histories from all over the internet to figure out how much people like the products they buy.
Based on the buzz around a given product, Watson assigns a Trend Score between 0 and 100. The top discussed product earns a 100 and the rest are graded on a curve around it, just like a test in high school.
According to Justin Norwood, an IBM executive who helped create the app, even a low score signals a hot product, as making the list at all is a testament to its popularity. Plus, niche items are bound to be less talked about, Norwood tells Tech Insider.
The app also provides three-week score forecasts, so you don’t buy a hot gift that ends up fizzling out later.
Here are the top 15 gifts.
Watson predicts the stylish and functional running shoe will become even more popular in the coming weeks.
Its most ambitious forecast predicts the score will rise as high as 70.
While Apple has drummed up attention for its iPad Pro and Apple Watch, many people are still talking about the new 27-inch Retina iMac, IBM finds.
Vizio TVs are known for their low prices and focus on quality, according to Watson's findings, although sound quality has been an issue for customers.
IBM predicts Vizio TVs will hold relatively steady at their current score in the coming weeks.
Beats by Dre headphones have lost favour among consumers over the last few months, Watson Trend finds, though the brand has seen a spike in popularity ever since the Apple Beats 1 streaming channel released exclusive songs from Dr. Dre. in early November.
In anticipation of The Force Awakens hitting theatres this December, people of all ages are rushing out to buy one (or all) of the seven new Lego kits.
However, Watson Trend predicts the toys could flatline since Lego spokesman Roar Trangbaek has said the company 'will not be able to deliver all of the orders coming from customers in the remainder of the year.'
According to the reviews pulled by Watson, LG might have the best 4K TVs available now.
Along with Panasonic, LG is revered largely for its stunning picture quality and use of OLED technology, Watson finds.
The fourth-generation Microsoft Surface tablet may have the best shot out of any hybrid tablet to replace the desktop/laptop combination, IBM says.
Battery life is an issue, however, as it is a full three hours shorter than the Surface Book.
It's easy to set up and use, and with its ultra-HD picture quality, Sony's 4K TV only stands behind one other television manufacturer in IBM's rankings.
IBM's top TV has fluctuated in popularity over the past few months. But Watson suspects Samsung TVs will dominate this holiday season because of the company's commitment to quality across all screen sizes.
By far the hottest consumer product this year, the Apple Watch comes in relatively affordable and sporty models as well as high-end fashion versions.
Some are sceptical that the Apple Watch will have staying power in its sophomore year, though for the coming months, it's sure to be a crowdpleaser.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.