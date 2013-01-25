The 15 Highest-Paid Players And Coaches In The Super Bowl

Cork Gaines
ray lewis

Photo: AP

Both the Ravens and 49ers managed to make it to this year’s Super Bowl without a single player among the 25 highest-paid players in the NFL. And the 49ers don’t have a single player among the top 50.On the other hand, both teams are willing to spend money on their head coach. Both Jim and John Harbaugh are among the eight highest paid coaches in the NFL.

On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the 13 highest-paid players in this year’s Super Bowl. That list includes three safeties, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, and two defensive tackles. In addition, we included both head coaches to show where they rank among the players.

#15 Bryant McKinnie, Ravens — $3.2 million

Position: Tackle

Contract: Final year of 2-year, $7.5 million contract

#14 Donte Whitner, 49ers — $3.3 million

Position: Safety

Contract: Second year of 3-year, $11.8 million contract

#13 Michael Crabtree, 49ers — $3.5 million

Position: Wide Receiver

Contract: Fourth year of a 6-year, $32 million contract

#12 Isaac Sopoaga, 49ers — $3.8 million

Position: Defensive Tackle

Contract: Final year of 5-year, $20.0 million contract

#11 John Harbaugh, Ravens — $4.0 million

Position: Head Coach

Contract: First year of 3-year, $12.0 million contract

#10 Vernon Davis, 49ers — $4.3 million

Position: Tight End

Contract: Third year of 6-year, $42.7 million contract

#9 Terrell Suggs, Ravens — $4.9 million

Position: Defensive Tackle

Contract: Fourth year of 6-year, $62.5 million contract

#8 Ray Lewis, Ravens — $5.0 million

Position: Linebacker

Contract: Fourth year of 7-year, $44.5 million contract (he is expected to retire after Super Bowl)

#6t Alex Smith, 49ers — $5.0 million

Position: Quarterback

Contract: First year of 3-year, $24.0 million contract

#6t Jim Harbaugh, 49ers — $5.0 million

Position: Head Coach

Contract: Second year of 5-year, $25 million contract

#5 Justin Smith, 49ers — $5.9 million

Position: Defensive End

Contract: Fifth year of 6-year, $45.0 million contract

#4 Anquan Boldin, Ravens — $6.0 million

Position: Wide Receiver

Contract: Fifth year of 6-year, $45.0 million contract

#3 Dashon Goldson, 49ers — $6.2 million

Position: Safety

Contract: 1-year, $6.2 million contract

#2 Joe Flacco, Ravens — $6.8 million

Position: Quarterback

Contract: Final year of 5-year, $29.8 million contract

#1 Ed Reed, Ravens — $7.2 million

Position: Safety

Contract: Final year of 7-year, $40.1 million contract

