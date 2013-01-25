The 15 Highest-Paid Players And Coaches In The Super Bowl

Photo: AP

Both the Ravens and 49ers managed to make it to this year’s Super Bowl without a single player among the 25 highest-paid players in the NFL. And the 49ers don’t have a single player among the top 50.On the other hand, both teams are willing to spend money on their head coach. Both Jim and John Harbaugh are among the eight highest paid coaches in the NFL.



On the next few pages we’ll take a look at the 13 highest-paid players in this year’s Super Bowl. That list includes three safeties, two quarterbacks, two wide receivers, and two defensive tackles. In addition, we included both head coaches to show where they rank among the players.

