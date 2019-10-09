The 15 highest goalscorers in European football right now

Getty Ze Luis, Donyell Malen, and Tammy Abraham are amongst Europe’s top scorers this season.

The European football season is underway with all of its major domestic leagues and international competitions having kicked off.

Forwards around the continent have already been giving their best efforts to fire their sides into an early lead in the race for silverware.

Business Insider has listed the 15 most prolific so far below.

The European football season is in full swing with all seven of its major domestic leagues, as well as the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa Leagues, having kicked off.



Amongst the continent’s top performers so far this season are these forwards, all of whom have been doing their best to score the goals that will help fire their respective sides to domestic, and European, glory.

Business Insider has listed the 15 most prolific from Europe’s top seven leagues – those being England, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and Holland – below.

Timo Werner — RB Leipzig (7 goals)

Timo Werner hit five in his first four games this season, including a hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of August, however, he’s found the net just twice since, with both goals coming in the Champions League in a 2-1 victory over Benfica.

Ze Luis — FC Porto (7 goals)

Porto has a habit of unearthing talented strikers from the lesser known parts of the footballing world. Its latest is Cape Verdean athlete Ze Luis, who it signed from Spartak Moscow during the summer. He has already managed seven goals for his new side.

Harry Kane — Tottenham Hotspur (7 goals)

The form of Harry Kane has been the only silver lining in what has been an otherwise dismal start to the new campaign for Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur. The Englishman has scored seven goals already, including two in the Champions League.

Paco Alcacer — Borussia Dortmund (7 goals)

Borussia Dortmund kicked off the season with a fine 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup, however has struggled for consistency since. Spain international Alcacer has continued to find the net regularly though – scoring seven so far.

Duvan Zapata — Atalanta BC (7 goals)

Colombian player Zapata has come into his own since joining Atalanta on a two-year loan deal from Sampdoria in 2018, scoring 35 times in 57 games, including seven this term. Luckily for Atalanta, the deal included an “option to buy” clause, which it may well activate at the end of the season.

Wissam Ben Yedder — AS Monaco (8 goals)

For seven seasons with Toulouse, Sevilla, and now Monaco, Wissam Ben Yedder has scored 145 goals in 302 appearances, but has only been called up to the France national team five times. Perhaps this could finally be the year he makes a sustained run for Les Bleus.

Sergio Aguero — Manchester City (8 goals)

If Manchester City is to turn around its eight point deficit behind Liverpool in the Premier League, it will have to rely heavily on the goals of Sergio Aguero. To date, the Argentine has already scored eight.

Pizzi — SL Benfica (8 goals)

“Pizzi” is already well on his way to surpassing his best ever single season total in a Benfica shirt, which came last year when he scored 15 goals. The 30-year-old has got eight this term, two of which came in a 5-0 demolition of Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese Super Cup final.

Ciro Immobile — SS Lazio (8 goals)

Once a bench-warmer at Juventus and Borussia Dortmund, Immobile is now one of Europe’s elite goal-getters. Since moving to Lazio in 2016, he’s managed 94 goals in 142 games – eight of which have come in a blistering start to the new season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — Arsenal FC (8 goals)

Barely a game goes past where you won’t see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s name on the score sheet for Arsenal. His eight goals this season takes his total for the Gunners to 49 in just 74 games since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Victor Osimhen — LOSC Lille (8 goals)

Ligue 1’s current top scorer with eight goals, Victor Oshimen is enjoying a fine debut season with Lille after his $US13.2 million move from RSC Charleroi in the summer. The 20-year-old has also managed one goal in the Champions League, which came in a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Raheem Sterling — Manchester City (9 goals)

Former Manchester City star Trevor Sinclair recently said he believes Raheem Sterling is already as good as both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Given that the 24-year-old has scored more than both put together this season (although Messi has been injured), he may not be far wrong.

Tammy Abraham — Chelsea FC (9 goals)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard took a gamble on letting Tammy Abraham lead the line for his new look side this season – but boy, has it paid off. The 22-year-old has scored nine times already this term, and has earned a recall to the England national team alongside teammates Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori.

Donyell Malen — PSV Eindhoven (14 goals)

Arsenal will be kicking itself for letting Donyell Malen leave for PSV in 2017 after the start the 20-year-old has had to the new campaign. The Dutchman has scored 10 in the Eredivisie, including five in one game against SBV Vitesse last month, and four in European competitions.

Robert Lewandowski — FC Bayern Munich (16 goals)

Photo by Getty

Lewandowski is Europe’s top goalscorer by some distance. The 31-year-old has already hit 11 goals in just seven Bundesliga games, two in the DFB Pokal, and three in the Champions League – including a brace in Bayern’s 7-2 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur. Extraordinary.

