The 15 hardest working cities in America

Work takes up a large amount of time for many Americans. On top of that, people also have to deal with their daily commutes. It all adds up.

The Office of the New York City Comptroller released a study this month highlighting the cities where people spend the most time working and commuting. The office used Census and American Community Survey microdata, and noted that American full-time workers commute an average of 4 hours and 11 minutes a week, 30 minutes longer than in 1990.

Here are the cities where people spend the most time working and commuting.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.