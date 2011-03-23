The 15 Funniest Patents Ever Issued

Photo: Thong diaper via Google Patents

There are so many absurd business ideas out there, it’s no wonder most startups fail.Thankfully, some of the craziest concepts never get past the ideation stage. According to the US Patent and Trademark Office, only 3,000 ideas out of every 1,500,000 are commercially viable.



Google Patents makes it easy to search for everything the USPTO grants, and some of the approved prototypes – like thong diapers and glasses that pierce to your face — are hysterical.

We sifted through the records to find 15 of the most absurd patents ever issued.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.