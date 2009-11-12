The 15 Easiest Places To Find A Job

Willing to relocate?

Despite nationwide unemployment rates of 10.2% — or 17.5%, depending on how you count — plenty of jobs exist in places like Logan, Utah and Lawton, Oklahoma.

Ideal cities for job seekers are located mostly in the rural Midwest, with a few scattered around the Deep South, New England, and the Rockies.

And before you ask, only a few of these jobs involve baling hay and shoveling coal.

We did a crude study comparing the unemployed population in various cities against job listings on Monster.com to find out which cities had the least competition for open positions. Last week, we used the same non-scientific method to make a list of the hardest cities to find a job.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”15-sioux-falls-sd-1″

title=”#15 Sioux Falls, SD”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 33.8

Unemployment rate: 4.6%

Number of unemployed residents: 6,585

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 195

Sample job opening: Workers Compensation Underwriter at 1Tech Engineering

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af87ca10000000000444621/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”14-harrisonburg-va-2″

title=”#14 Harrisonburg, VA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 31.8

Unemployment rate: 5.7%

Number of unemployed residents: 6,749

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 212

Sample job opening: Outside sales representative at Superior Lamp

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af87ce90000000000ede8c1/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”13-burlington-vt-3″

title=”#13 Burlington, VT”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 30.0

Unemployment rate: 5.7%

Number of unemployed residents: 11,882

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 396

Sample job opening: Branch Manager at Citizens Bank

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af87df500000000008052db/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”12-fort-collins-and-loveland-co-4″

title=”#12 Fort Collins & Loveland, CO”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 29.8

Unemployment rate: 5.6%

Number of unemployed residents: 16,398

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 551

Sample job opening: Writer/photographer at Examiner.com

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af87e4a0000000000b280ce/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”11-bismarck-nd-5″

title=”#11 Bismarck, ND”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 27.7

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Number of unemployed residents: 3,043

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 110

Sample job opening: Research & development manager at dairy firm

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af87e880000000000ad256a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”10-waterloo-and-cedar-falls-ia-6″

title=”#10 Waterloo & Cedar Falls, IA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 26.1

Unemployment rate: 5.6%

Number of unemployed residents: 9,196

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 353

Sample job opening: Physical therapist

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af87ed20000000000f3da4e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”9-manhattan-ka-7″

title=”#9 Manhattan, KA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 25.5

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Number of unemployed residents: 4,999

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 196

Sample job opening: Director of perioperative services at Intelistaf Travel

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8829c0000000000b3d55a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”8-grand-forks-nd-8″

title=”#8 Grand Forks, ND”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 25.1

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Number of unemployed residents: 3,697

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 147

Sample job opening: Retail store manager at Cabela’s

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8844a00000000008e349d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”7-ithaca-ny-9″

title=”#7 Ithaca, NY”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 24.8

Unemployment rate: 5.6%

Number of unemployed residents: 5,664

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 228

Sample job opening: Project architect at Tetra Tech

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af88c3b0000000000ce43ce/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”6-iowa-city-ia-10″

title=”#6 Iowa City, IA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 18.7

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Number of unemployed residents: 6,725

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 361

Sample job opening: Sales representative at Uline

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8842d0000000000839ff4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”5-houma-and-bayou-cane-and-thibodaux-la-11″

title=”#5 Houma & Bayou Cane & Thibodaux, LA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 14.0

Unemployment rate: 5.1%

Number of unemployed residents: 10,259

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 734

Sample job opening: Sales representative at Lincare

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af884780000000000752a00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”4-boulder-co-12″

title=”#4 Boulder, CO”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 11.1

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Number of unemployed residents: 16,124

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,454

Sample job opening: Senior firmware engineer at The CSI Companies

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af884ba0000000000d64d8b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”3-ames-ia-13″

title=”#3 Ames, IA”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 7.5

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Number of unemployed residents: 3,904

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 521

Sample job opening: Lab technician at Hunter International, Inc.

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8850700000000003db1ca/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”2-lawton-ok-14″

title=”#2 Lawton, OK”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 6.5

Unemployment rate: 5.1%

Number of unemployed residents: 5,700

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 878

Sample job opening: Commissary Representative at Centric Group

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8860d0000000000fe66e8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”1-logan-ut-15″

title=”#1 Logan, UT”

content=”Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 4.6

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Number of unemployed residents: 5,128

Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,122

Sample job opening: Retail sales representative at Cricket Communications

Image: Wikipedia“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af8863e000000000072764f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-time-for-the-bad-news-16″

title=”Now Time For The Bad News”

content=”Check out The 10 Hardest Places To Find A Job.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/82b9b914ad45b94993d08f00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

