The 15 Easiest Places To Find A Job

Despite nationwide unemployment rates of 10.2% — or 17.5%, depending on how you count — plenty of jobs exist in places like Logan, Utah and Lawton, Oklahoma.
Ideal cities for job seekers are located mostly in the rural Midwest, with a few scattered around the Deep South, New England, and the Rockies.
And before you ask, only a few of these jobs involve baling hay and shoveling coal.
We did a crude study comparing the unemployed population in various cities against job listings on Monster.com to find out which cities had the least competition for open positions. Last week, we used the same non-scientific method to make a list of the hardest cities to find a job.
#15 Sioux Falls, SD
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 33.8
Unemployment rate: 4.6%
Number of unemployed residents: 6,585
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 195
Sample job opening: Workers Compensation Underwriter at 1Tech Engineering
Image: Wikipedia“
#14 Harrisonburg, VA
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 31.8
Unemployment rate: 5.7%
Number of unemployed residents: 6,749
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 212
Sample job opening: Outside sales representative at Superior Lamp
Image: Wikipedia“
#13 Burlington, VT
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 30.0
Unemployment rate: 5.7%
Number of unemployed residents: 11,882
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 396
Sample job opening: Branch Manager at Citizens Bank
Image: Wikipedia“
#12 Fort Collins & Loveland, CO
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 29.8
Unemployment rate: 5.6%
Number of unemployed residents: 16,398
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 551
Sample job opening: Writer/photographer at Examiner.com
Image: Wikipedia“
#11 Bismarck, ND
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 27.7
Unemployment rate: 2.9%
Number of unemployed residents: 3,043
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 110
Sample job opening: Research & development manager at dairy firm
Image: Wikipedia“
#10 Waterloo & Cedar Falls, IA
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 26.1
Unemployment rate: 5.6%
Number of unemployed residents: 9,196
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 353
Sample job opening: Physical therapist
Image: Wikipedia“
#9 Manhattan, KA
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 25.5
Unemployment rate: 4.1%
Number of unemployed residents: 4,999
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 196
Sample job opening: Director of perioperative services at Intelistaf Travel
Image: Wikipedia“
#8 Grand Forks, ND
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 25.1
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Number of unemployed residents: 3,697
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 147
Sample job opening: Retail store manager at Cabela's
Image: Wikipedia“
#7 Ithaca, NY
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 24.8
Unemployment rate: 5.6%
Number of unemployed residents: 5,664
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 228
Sample job opening: Project architect at Tetra Tech
Image: Wikipedia“
#6 Iowa City, IA
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 18.7
Unemployment rate: 4.5%
Number of unemployed residents: 6,725
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 361
Sample job opening: Sales representative at Uline
Image: Wikipedia“
#5 Houma & Bayou Cane & Thibodaux, LA
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 14.0
Unemployment rate: 5.1%
Number of unemployed residents: 10,259
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 734
Sample job opening: Sales representative at Lincare
Image: Wikipedia“
#4 Boulder, CO
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 11.1
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Number of unemployed residents: 16,124
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,454
Sample job opening: Senior firmware engineer at The CSI Companies
Image: Wikipedia“
#3 Ames, IA
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 7.5
Unemployment rate: 4.5%
Number of unemployed residents: 3,904
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 521
Sample job opening: Lab technician at Hunter International, Inc.
Image: Wikipedia“
#2 Lawton, OK
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 6.5
Unemployment rate: 5.1%
Number of unemployed residents: 5,700
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 878
Sample job opening: Commissary Representative at Centric Group
Image: Wikipedia“
#1 Logan, UT
Ratio of jobs seekers to jobs: 4.6
Unemployment rate: 4.1%
Number of unemployed residents: 5,128
Number of Monster.com jobs within 20 miles: 1,122
Sample job opening: Retail sales representative at Cricket Communications
Image: Wikipedia“
Now Time For The Bad News
Check out The 10 Hardest Places To Find A Job.
