The 15 Craziest Ways People Have Blown Their Money

Think about the craziest purchase you’ve ever made. Maybe it was a flat screen TV or a pair of designer boots. Heck, one blogger even gave his three-year-old an iPhone.If you’ve ever felt buyer’s remorse, don’t. At least you’re not Bono, who bought a first-class plane ticket for his hat, or the Spanish woman who thinks she owns the sun.
We’ve put together a list of the most ridiculous things people have purchased.
The nine-foot-tall tomb, which rests in a New Orleans cemetery, is just one of many insane charges to Cage's credit card.
He also owns a dinosaur skull, a pet octopus, and two islands.
A Canadian radio station collected $5,001 for the singer's positive pregnancy test from GoldenPalace.com, an online casino.
In 1989, the Georgia-born actress bought the majority of Braselton, a 500-person town.
She and a group of investors spent $20 million on 1,751 acres, which they hoped to turn into a tourist attraction.
Basinger ran into financial trouble a few years later and was forced to sell her share of the property.
A British man grew tired of Jon Malipieman, his longtime imaginary pal, and decided to sell him on eBay.
He got 31 bids and nearly $3,000.
eBay usually squelches non-tangible transactions, but somehow this one got through.
The recent earthquake in Japan scared one man silly.
He was worried about the nuclear reactors and heard iodized salt could prevent radiation poisoning. So, he bought $4,100 worth of it.
Unfortunately, salt has no proven anti-radiation powers. At least it doesn't spoil!
The singer was invited on the Z-100 morning show and was unable to finish two pieces of french toast.
The radio station sold his leftover breakfast on eBay, and 19-year-old Kathy Summers paid $1,025 for the slices.
The family that owned the Texas Schoolbook Depository building put the infamous window up for sale on eBay. A mystery buyer paid $3 million for it.
We're only talking about the frame and glass here, not even the room!
The sale sparked its own set of conspiracy theories. Some people claimed that the actual window had been taken years earlier by a man from Tennessee.
GoldenPalace.com spent a chunk of change on the moldy, religious purchase.
The casino flew down to Florida to pick up a 10-year-old, holy-looking sandwich from its original owner.
Ian Usher decided to sell his life, including all of his friends and worldly possessions, on the internet.
The winning bid was far less than he expected.
For his house, his motorcycle, loved ones and job, he only collected $380,000.
Rosie Reed was worried she wouldn't have enough money to pay her way through college. So, the 18-year-old Bristol University student auctioned her virginity online.
The winner, a 44-year-old engineer, paid 8,400 pounds (about $14,000) to deflower her.
Florida resident Eddie Clawson sold an antique electric chair that people actually died in to Treasure Hunters Roadshow.
He won't say how much he collected, but the 100+ year old device was probably worth a lot.
People pay to name stars after loved ones. Angeles Duran took that act to a whole new level.
She registered herself as the legal owner of the sun at a local notary public. 'Anyone could have done it,' she has said. She just 'thought of it first.'
Duran told El Mundo that she planned to charge the whole world to use it, but we've yet to receive a bill.
The U2 frontman arrived in Italy for a concert only to discover he'd forgotten his favourite hat. So, he did what any insanely wealthy tourist would do.
He threw down 1,000 pounds (approximately $1,600) to have the cap rushed over.
The epic journey included a cab to the airport, a first-class ticket to Bologna, and a chauffeured driver from the airport to the concert location.
Like any little girl, Texan Chidi Ogbuta had always dreamed of her perfect wedding.
Hers just happened to include a life-sized replica of her in cake form.
