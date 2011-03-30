The 15 Craziest Ways People Have Blown Their Money

Photo: YouTube

Think about the craziest purchase you’ve ever made. Maybe it was a flat screen TV or a pair of designer boots. Heck, one blogger even gave his three-year-old an iPhone.If you’ve ever felt buyer’s remorse, don’t. At least you’re not Bono, who bought a first-class plane ticket for his hat, or the Spanish woman who thinks she owns the sun.



We’ve put together a list of the most ridiculous things people have purchased.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.