The 15 cities with the best quality of life

Olivia Chang

Book yourself a one-way ticket to Japan if you’re looking for the most liveable city.

There’s been a huge shake-up of countries rated with the best quality of life, according to Monocle’s 2015 Quality of Life Survey. Tokyo has taken the lead this year.

Among the British lifestyle magazine’s list is Melbourne in fourth place, just nipping ahead of Sydney which climbed 6 places from last year to fifth.

Monocle notes that Sydney still faces the same challenge of how to make life affordable for those who call it home while Melbourne has a “reputation for honouring the good things in life” such as art, food, design, architecture and sport.

Former favourite and three-time winner Copenhagen took a plunge to 10th place after taking out the crown last year.

“We’ve added 22 new metrics, including several that look at housing and the cost of living, from the price of a three-bed house to the cost of a coffee, glass of wine and decent lunch,” says Monocle editor-in-chief Tyler Brûlé.

According to co-publisher of the survey AzkoNobel: “Commitment to culture, closing time of bars, price of a good lunch and proximity to seas, lakes and mountains can make all the difference to a city and those who call it home.”

Here are the top 15 most livable cities.

1. Tokyo

Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

2. Vienna

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

3. Berlin

Getty Images.

4. Melbourne

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

5. Sydney

Sarah Keayes/Getty Images

6. Stockholm

Getty Images

7. Vancouver

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

8. Helsinki

Johannes Simon/Getty Images

9. Munich

Photo: Getty Images.

10. Copenhagen

Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images

10. Zurich

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

12. Fukuoka

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images

13. Singapore

Shutterstock

14. Kyoto

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images

15. Paris

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In