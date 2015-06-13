The 15 cities with the best quality of life

Book yourself a one-way ticket to Japan if you’re looking for the most liveable city.

There’s been a huge shake-up of countries rated with the best quality of life, according to Monocle’s 2015 Quality of Life Survey. Tokyo has taken the lead this year.

Among the British lifestyle magazine’s list is Melbourne in fourth place, just nipping ahead of Sydney which climbed 6 places from last year to fifth.

Monocle notes that Sydney still faces the same challenge of how to make life affordable for those who call it home while Melbourne has a “reputation for honouring the good things in life” such as art, food, design, architecture and sport.

Former favourite and three-time winner Copenhagen took a plunge to 10th place after taking out the crown last year.

“We’ve added 22 new metrics, including several that look at housing and the cost of living, from the price of a three-bed house to the cost of a coffee, glass of wine and decent lunch,” says Monocle editor-in-chief Tyler Brûlé.

According to co-publisher of the survey AzkoNobel: “Commitment to culture, closing time of bars, price of a good lunch and proximity to seas, lakes and mountains can make all the difference to a city and those who call it home.”

Here are the top 15 most livable cities.

1. Tokyo Photo: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images 2. Vienna Scott Barbour/Getty Images 3. Berlin Getty Images. 4. Melbourne Scott Barbour/Getty Images 5. Sydney Sarah Keayes/Getty Images 6. Stockholm Getty Images 7. Vancouver Doug Pensinger/Getty Images 8. Helsinki Johannes Simon/Getty Images 9. Munich Photo: Getty Images. 10. Copenhagen Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images 10. Zurich Mike Hewitt/Getty Images 12. Fukuoka Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images 13. Singapore Shutterstock 14. Kyoto Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images 15. Paris Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.