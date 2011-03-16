The 13 Countries Most Exposed To A Nuclear Industry Backlash

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With the world’s eyes transfixed on the situation at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear facility, fear and worry over the stability of the world’s nuclear power supply is surging. Investors are selling off nuclear power shares, fearing there may be a backlash that prevents the construction of new facilities.And that backlash may have already begun. Germany, which produced 28.6% of its electricity using nuclear facilities in 2009 according to the IAEA, has already announced plans to shut all seven of its nuclear reactors that came online before 1980 (for at least 3 months). That country is the 16th biggest nuclear energy producer by percentage in the world. Japan, now experiencing a disaster, is number 15.



We have the next 13 biggest nuclear power producing countries by percentage and details on the new plants their building, and the old ones they may have to take off line if they follow Germany’s lead.

Note: Lithuania was the world’s number 1 producer in 2009, however both of its plants were shut down in early 2010, so it no longer produces any of its electricity from nuclear power.

