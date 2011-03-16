The 13 Countries Most Exposed To A Nuclear Industry Backlash

Belgium nuclear

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With the world’s eyes transfixed on the situation at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear facility, fear and worry over the stability of the world’s nuclear power supply is surging. Investors are selling off nuclear power shares, fearing there may be a backlash that prevents the construction of new facilities.And that backlash may have already begun. Germany, which produced 28.6% of its electricity using nuclear facilities in 2009 according to the IAEA, has already announced plans to shut all seven of its nuclear reactors that came online before 1980 (for at least 3 months). That country is the 16th biggest nuclear energy producer by percentage in the world. Japan, now experiencing a disaster, is number 15.

We have the next 13 biggest nuclear power producing countries by percentage and details on the new plants their building, and the old ones they may have to take off line if they follow Germany’s lead.

Note: Lithuania was the world’s number 1 producer in 2009, however both of its plants were shut down in early 2010, so it no longer produces any of its electricity from nuclear power.

#13 Finland

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 32.87%

Plants at risk: 2

Plants under construction: 1

Source: IAEA

Note: Plants considered at risk were made operational prior to 1980. These are the plants the German government now plans to shut down.

#12 Czech Republic

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 33.77%

Plants at risk: None

Plants under construction: None

Source: IAEA

#11 South Korea

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 34.79%

Plants at risk: 1

Plants under construction: 5

Source: IAEA

#10 Bulgaria

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 35.90%

Plants at risk: None

Plants under construction: 2

Source: IAEA

#9 Sweden

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 37.43%

Plants at risk: 4

Plants under construction: None

Source: IAEA

#8 Slovenia

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 37.88%

Plants at risk: None

Plants under construction: None

Source: IAEA

#7 Switzerland

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 39.50%

Plants at risk: 4

Plants under construction: None

Source: IAEA

#6 Hungary

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 42.98%

Plants at risk: None

Plants under construction: None

Source: IAEA

#5 Armenia

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 44.95%

Plants at risk: None

Plants under construction: None

Source: IAEA

#4 Ukraine

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 48.59%

Plants at risk: None

Plants under construction: 2

Note: The Chernobyl disaster happened in Ukraine. All of those plants are now shut down.

Source: IAEA

#3 Belgium

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 51.65%

Plants at risk: 3

Plants under construction: None

Source: IAEA

#2 Slovakia

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 53.50%

Plants at risk: None

Plants under construction: 2

Source: IAEA

#1 France

Nuclear as a share of energy production: 75.17%

Plants at risk: 6

Plants under construction: 1

Source: IAEA

But this isn't the only energy problem out there.

