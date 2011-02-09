Here's Who's Going Hungry In The Global Wheat Price Spike

Photo: AP

The global wheat price spike is like a punch in the gut for the world’s hungry. And while they were high as a result of last summer’s Russian wildfires, they’ve now gone even higher based on rising demand and damaged crops around the world.While wheat isn’t the major source of sustenance in every country around the world, its a key part of the diet in many countries, and represents a huge share of some eaters diets.



Those eaters may be able to swap out their wheat buys for other food items, but many may be strung up by the surge in prices, left to spend less on other products, and more on their daily bread.

We’ve compiled the biggest wheat consumers per capita.

They are measured in metric tonnes per million consumers. A metric tonne is equal to 2,204.62 pounds. One pound of wheat produces about one and two-thirds loaves of bread.

