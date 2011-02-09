Here's Who's Going Hungry In The Global Wheat Price Spike

Photo: AP
The global wheat price spike is like a punch in the gut for the world’s hungry. And while they were high as a result of last summer’s Russian wildfires, they’ve now gone even higher based on rising demand and damaged crops around the world.While wheat isn’t the major source of sustenance in every country around the world, its a key part of the diet in many countries, and represents a huge share of some eaters diets.
Those eaters may be able to swap out their wheat buys for other food items, but many may be strung up by the surge in prices, left to spend less on other products, and more on their daily bread.
We’ve compiled the biggest wheat consumers per capita.
They are measured in metric tonnes per million consumers. A metric tonne is equal to 2,204.62 pounds. One pound of wheat produces about one and two-thirds loaves of bread.
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 47.4 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Weather problems are forcing Japan to increase prices for its country's flour millers. Japan's government buys wheat on the open market.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 53.5 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: An abnormal amount of rainfall is causing problems for Brazil's wheat farmers, and broader market.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 63.9 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: India is likely to stop all exports on wheat in an effort to quell price growth in its domestic market.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 80.0 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: China's demand for wheat is increasing while the amount of wheat it is producing on its land is levelling out. The country is also experiencing drought conditions.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 112.3 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: The U.S. is experiencing a massive drought which is impacting winter wheat crops.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 115.4 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Flooding in Pakistan has damaged the country's domestic wheat supply, both for local consumption and export.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 163.9 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Egypt has experienced a domestic revolution, partly driven by rising food prices.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 189.5 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Morocco's government is providing funds to importers to help control prices.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 194.1 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Faced with domestic drought conditions, Iran has been forced to tap the global market for wheat.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 201.3 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Algeria has been buying wheat in bulk, moving the price on its own with some dramatically large purchases.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 207.0 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Drought conditions have brought export expectations for Ukraine's wheat down.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 234.7 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: More rain and precipitation than expected has lowered Canadian crop yields.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 244.0 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Turkey is having to import wheat, even though it is traditionally an exporter.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 247.5 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Massive wildfires have slammed Russian wheat crops and have forced the cancellation of exports.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Wheat consumption per 1 million people: 308.6 thousand metric tons
Recent problems: Australia may have to cut wheat exports because of the massive floods that hit the country.
Source: Nationmaster, Data refers to 2003/2004 USDA report
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.