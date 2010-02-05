EVERYONE'S FREAKING OUT ABOUT SOVEREIGN DEBT

We’ve been talking about sovereign debt for a long time now, but it feels like we’re tipping over today, and that the very real matter of countries defaulting on their debt is starting to get serious attention.

So as a quick review, let’s run through the countries with the 15 most costly credit default swaps.

(For a quick refresher: If a country’s CDS spread is 500 bps, then you’re paying 5% premiums to insure your debt. Or to put it another way, if you have $1 million in debt, you can insure it for $50,000)

Bulgaria's CDS Spread: 241.6 bps

Hungary's CDS Spread: 247 bps

Vietnam's CDS Spread: 249.6 bps

Lebanon's CDS Spread: 250.2 bps

Romania's CDS Spread: 250.9 bps

Egypt's CDS Spread: 264.3 bps

Lithuania's CDS Spread: 274.9 bps

Latvia's CDS Spread: 483.3 bps

Dubai's CDS Spread: 497.2 bps

Iceland's CDS Spread: 674.6 bps

Pakistan's CDS Spread: 877.4 bps

Ukraine's CDS Spread: 896.8 bps

Argentina's CDS Spread: 1002.5 bps

Venezuela's CDS Spread: 1008.3 bps

