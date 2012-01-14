The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Seamless Office Tour

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

Seamless is a food ordering platform that was founded before the dotcom bubble burst. The New York-based company has gone through many changes over the past 12 years. It was acquired in the mid-2000s but was recently spun out into its own entity. Now, Seamless is like a startup all over again. It just re-branded itself from Seamless Web, it has been acquiring companies like MenuPages, and it is hiring like crazy.



This month the company moved in a new office with stunning views of Bryant Park that is inspired by the many restaurants on the Seamless’ roster.

Small elements, like dry board drawings and personal desk items keep the place personal and provide a family-oriented sensibility. Overall, the office is comfortable and well-equipped, a great combination for work.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.