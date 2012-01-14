The 15 Coolest Offices In Tech: Seamless Office Tour

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Seamless is a food ordering platform that was founded before the dotcom bubble burst. The New York-based company has gone through many changes over the past 12 years. It was acquired in the mid-2000s but was recently spun out into its own entity. Now, Seamless is like a startup all over again. It just re-branded itself from Seamless Web, it has been acquiring companies like MenuPages, and it is hiring like crazy.
This month the company moved in a new office with stunning views of Bryant Park that is inspired by the many restaurants on the Seamless’ roster.
Small elements, like dry board drawings and personal desk items keep the place personal and provide a family-oriented sensibility. Overall, the office is comfortable and well-equipped, a great combination for work.
While the Seamless logo is actually used sparingly in the office, there is a big one right by the entrance.
Here is the front desk. Behind it sits a large lounge area, a big kitchen, and to the left is the main board room.
The TVs were playing the cooking channel, an interesting choice for a company that helps you order food. But the company is really just obsessed with food in general and loves cooking.
Every room is equipped with some cool high tech devices, like this advanced remote control. It can run the TV and be used to set up conference calls and lighting.
The spacious kitchen sparkles. Many Seamless employees enjoy using it to cook, and the kitchen also provides a place for Seamless restaurants to show off their goods to the staff.
The company used to have a Keurig coffee machine, but it got a Starbucks coffee maker for this new space. People are very happy about it.
And it doesn't just show the weather. Here is the Seamless Twitter feed. The system, installed by Spectra Audio, incorporates the highest resolution LED screens and the picture is very sharp.
Seamless CEO Jonathan Zabusky at work. He wanted to create an office where people would want to spend time. The open space is about keeping things transparent and making communication easier. He doesn't work in an office, but at a leadership table with his direct reports. This makes it easier for them all to share ideas and talk throughout the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.