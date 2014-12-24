The 15 Coolest Fan Edits Of Popular Movies

Do you ever finish watching a movie and wish it had been done slightly differently? You’re not alone.
There are hundreds of people working together online to create unofficial fan edits out of movie, modifying them in clever — and frequently bizarre — ways to create something totally new.
Most fan edits correct errors in movies, or add in deleted scenes. However, some ambitious people edit different movies together to make something totally new. This fan edit combines footage from 'American Psycho', 'Batman Begins', 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Machinist' and creates one long story.
It's difficult to describe the plot of 'Bateman Begins', but it uses the rough outline of 'Batman Begins' as the movie's beginning, and then Christian Bale is shown to become more deranged and violent using footage from 'American Psycho' and 'The Machinist'. It sounds bizarre, and it is, but it makes for an entertaining watch.
In case you hadn't guessed, this is the original 1977 'Star Wars' movie re-sorted by shot length. That's right, some eager 'Star Wars' fans made exact measurements of how long each camera angle lasts for and rearranged the entire movie.
Is it watchable? No, not really, it's difficult to make sense of the movie now. But it does show just how dedicated 'Star Wars' fans are, and forces you to look at the movie in an entirely different way.
'Caddyshack: No Respect' is an unofficial fan edit of classic 1980 cult comedy movie 'Caddyshack' which cuts out the character of Al Czervik as much as possible.
Here's the creator of the fan edit explaining why he made the changes:
'I hate Rodney Dangerfield. With a passion. He is not funny. Never was. His annoying presence stands out even more in Caddyshack next to comedic greats like Bill Murray and Chevy Chase.'
Even the biggest 'Anchorman' fans don't usually know that there's an entire movie made from deleted scenes of the original film.
'Wake Up, Ron Burgundy: The Lost Movie' isn't a particularly satisfying movie on its own, but this fan edit adds the best deleted scenes and sections into the original 'Anchorman', making it the ultimate version of this beloved comedy movie.
Here's the trailer for the alternate version of 'Anchorman' that this fan edit sources its extra content from:
Pierce Brosnan's last movie as James Bond, 'Die Another Day', was meant to be a Hollywood spectacular, a classic Bond movie where the spy faces off against a sinister North Korean threat. Instead, the movie was slated by critics, filled with poor CGI, product placement and needless action sequences.
Icarus is a fan edit of the movie that seeks to restore the 2002 movie to something worthy of the James Bond series' status. It cuts out the lame 'invisible car' CGI, the Madonna scenes, and the 'Yo' momma' jokes to make the movie darker and more mature.
In 1978 many of the biggest names in the 'Star Wars' series worked together to produce a one-off TV special that was, in all regards, completely disastrous. It was so bad that it was broadcast once and never retransmitted or released again.
Thankfully, one enterprising fan has edited down the feature-length original show into 18 surreal minutes. Highlights include Princess Leia's singing, Chewbacca's weirdly costumed family, singing and dancing sequences, comedy, and the first appearance of Mark Hamill since a serious car accident.
There are plenty of re-edits of the first 'Star Wars' prequel to choose from, but we selected this one because it does something totally different with the existing footage.
Instead of just 'fixing' the story by removing Jar Jar Binks, this edit silences all of the dialogue, letting John Williams' score from various 'Star Wars' movies remain as the only audio.
Subtitles are used to advance the plot, turning everyone's most-hated 'Star Wars' movie into a surreal foreign-language movie. The editor behind this project says that removing all of George Lucas' dialogue actually makes for a better movie.
This epic movie turns the three 'Godfather' movies into one giant epic approaching a runtime of 10 hours.
It edits the movie into a chronological timeline of the Corleone family spanning nearly 80 years, using deleted scenes and shots from the 'Novel for Television' release to make this the definitive version of the series.
The X-Men movies are often seen as a triumph, some of the best superhero movies out there. But for adults viewing them, they can seem quite childish. This fan edit takes the first three X-Men movies and turns them into a single movie.
Gone are the jokes and boring dialogue. Now, the three movies are a single, violent film, complete with character development and more subtle plot lines.
This fan edit is a mash-up of 'Black Swan' and 'The Wrestler'. Sure, one movie is about ballet, and the other wrestling, but they both have similar storylines.
Put the two movies together, and surprisingly they work well. This movie sees Mickey Rourke's character turned into the father of the central character of 'Black Swan', bringing the two movies together.
Here's a mash-up that you never thought would work: 'Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back' and 'Pulp Fiction.'
A movie fan combined his love of 'Star Wars' with an appreciation of Quentin Tarantino and created a super stylish, ultra-violent remix of 'The Empire Strikes Back'.
All of Yoda's dialogue has been replaced with Pai Mei's, the wizened old man in 'Kill Bill 2', and the soundtrack is completely replaced by tracks that Tarantino would approve of. There are also new visual effects, animated sequences, and the movie is re-arranged into Tarantino's favourite kind of narrative structure.
Many people watching 'No Country For Old Men' find the movie quite slow-paced.
In an effort to make the movie more watchable, one fan created a faster-paced version that moves the story to the perspective of Llewelyn Moss and Anton Chigurh, entirely removing the Sheriff and several long sections of dialogue that aren't vital to advance the plot. The effect is a much faster version of the movie, clocking in at 87 minutes instead of 120.
Quentin Tarantino has been promising to release this movie since 2008. Here's the thing: He never has.
Fed up of waiting, a group of Tarantino fans took it upon themselves to create 'The Whole Bloody Affair', both 'Kill Bill' movies edited together into one long, four-hour, uncensored movie.
Tarantino has claimed that the official version of 'The Whole Bloody Affair' will be coming to theatres in 2015, but until then, this will have to be the next best thing.
The 'Star Wars' series is one of the most popular sources of fan edits. George Lucas' perceived meddling with the original trilogy through its re-releases and the major narrative problems with the prequels mean that there's lots of materials for amateur editors to work with.
Adywan took it upon himself to restore the original 1977 movie to a 'perfect' version, correcting the colour of shots, editing out mid-nineties CGI improvements and fixing errors. The heap of changes makes watching the special edition a strange experience, with many likening it to watching 'Star Wars' for the first time.
Here's a comparison video showing Adywan's changes to the final 'Star Wars' movie:
