The 15 S&P 500 Companies Most Exposed To A Downturn In Europe

The eurozone crisis, specifically cuts in government spending and lower consumer spending, is hurting companies in Europe.Citi has released a report which highlights S&P 500 companies with the largest exposure to sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
While the EMEA region includes Africa and the Middle East, Europe is “by far” the most important part of that region for these companies.
We’ve highlighted the 15 S&P 500 companies with the largest exposures to Europe, and provided details of their operations.
39% of Carnival Corp' & PLC's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Carnival Corp. increased its capacity for North American brands in Europe to 25% this summer from 17% last year. Unrest in popular destinations like Egypt and Tunisia have hurt consumer demand and forced cruise operators to offer discounts to fill their ships.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
39% of Electronic Arts Inc.'s sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Electronic Arts EA was the top publisher in Europe in the last quarter and increased its segment share to 20%.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
39% of Pall Corp's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Pall Corp supplies filtration, separation, and purification technologies and its presence in Europe has been growing since the 1990s. In 2009, Europe represented about 40% of the company's $2.3 billion global revenues and it established its European headquarters in Switzerland the same year.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
39% of AON Corp's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Aon is the UK's largest insurance broker and provider of risk management services. That AON is looking to expand beyond the UK is obvious, given that it signed a jersey sponsorship deal with Manchester United in 2009.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
40% of McDonald's Corp's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
McDonald's pulled out of Iceland entirely in October 2009 because of a difficult economic climate.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
40% of Autodesk Inc's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Autodesk Inc which specialises in computer software, acquired the assets of Compass systems in 2005, and it acquired France based developer Robobat and Realviz in 2008, to boost its position in the European market.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
41% of Apache Corp's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Apache Corp was hurt by the UK government's decision to increase North Sea oil taxes.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
41% of Owens-Illinois Inc's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
O-I became the largest glass packaging manufacturer in Europe in 2004. O-I has operations in 11 European countries including Italy, Spain, France, Germany and the UK.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
45% of Priceline.com Inc's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Priceline has about 50% of the European market share of online leisure hotel bookings. Goldman Sachs cut its ratings because it sees a sooner than expected slowdown in Priceline's business.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
46% of Flowserve Corp's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Flowserve Corp. operates in diversified machinery and provides fluid motion and control products and services. It produces engineered and industrial pumps, seals and valves, as well as a range of related flow management services.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
47% of Intercontinental Exchange Inc's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
50% of the world's trading in crude and refined oil products is conducted on ICE Europe futures exchange.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
60% of Harman International Industries' sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Harman international designs, manufactures and markets electronic equipment. The company has a strong presence in Europe, providing car audio systems.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
60% of First Solar Inc's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Solar power took its biggest hit when Italian policy makers announced that they would review the scale and form of subsidy cuts for new projects. Italy accounted for almost 13% of First Solar's overall sales in 2010.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
65% of Newmont Mining Corp's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Newmont Mining Corporation is one of the world's largest producers of gold, with active mines in Nevada, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, and Peru.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
100% of Coca-Cola's sales are exposed to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., which bottles most of its Coke products in Europe, posted a 12% drop in Q1 net income, despite a rise in revenue. It is the exclusive Coca-Cola bottler for all of Belgium, continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
Source: Citigroup Global Markets
