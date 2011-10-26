The 15 Biggest Energy Companies In The World

Platts, an energy research agency, has released its list of 250 Global Energy Rankings. We’ve got the top 15 for you right here.

Platts constructed their list by comparing individual companies’ assets, revenue, profits, and return on investment capital. All of the them are huge — worth more than $3.5 billion.

There are some stawarts on the list. Exxon Mobile, for example, has maintained its 2010 #1 spot. And you won’t be surprised to find BP on the list as well.

The real story here, though, is the rise of the BRICs, especially (you guessed it) China. 11 of the top 20 companies are from BRIC nations, and while they’re only 4 of the top 10, all of those companies are on the rise. For example, China’s Petroleum and Chemical Corp leaped from 23rd place last year, to 8th place this year.

So without further ado.

Endesa SA

Location: Spain

Assets: $73,935 mil

Revenues: $34,350 mil

Profits: $4,822 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 8.9%

Rosneft Oil

Location: Russia

Assets: $83,232 mil

Revenues: $39,431 mil

Profits: $6,514 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 10.6%

Reliance Industries

Location: India

Assets: $55,939 mil

Revenues: $43,636 mil

Profits: $5,248 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 12.4%

RWE AG

Location: Germany

Assets: $114,765 mil

Revenues: $65,234 mil

Profits: $4,892 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.3%

LUKOIL

Location: Russia

Assets: $84,017 mil

Revenues: $104,956 mil

Profits: $9,006 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 13%

Royal Dutch Shell

Location: Netherlands

Assets: $292,181 mil

Revenues: $278,188 mil

Profits: $12,518 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 7.4%

Chevron Corp

Location: The United States

Assets: $164,621 mil

Revenues: $159,293 mil

Profits: $10,483 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 10.2%

China Petroleum

Location: China

Assets: $128,505 mil

Revenues: $192,638 mil

Profits: $9,041 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.3%

Petro China Corp

Location: China

Assets: $254,914 mil

Revenues: $220,177 mil

Profits: $21,034 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 12%

E.On AG

Location: Germany

Assets: $187,476 mil

Revenues: $115,772 mil

Profits: $12,045 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.5%

Total SA

Location: France

Assets: $156,913 mil

Revenues: $157,673 mil

Profits: $11,875 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.6%

Petrobras Brasileiro

Location: Brazil

Assets: $190,411 mil

Revenues: $100,880 mil

Profits: $16,002 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.8%

Gazprom Oao

Location: Russia

Assets: $270,501 mil

Revenues: $98,135 mil

Profits: $25,578 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.4%

BP

Location: The United Kingdom

Assets: $235,968 mil

Revenues: $239,272 mil

Profits: $16,578 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 13.0%

Exxon Mobil Corp

Location: The United States

Assets: $233,323 mil

Revenues: $275,564 mil

Profits: $19,280 mil

Return on invested capital (ROIC): 15.7%

