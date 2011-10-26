The 15 Biggest Energy Companies In The World

Platts, an energy research agency, has released its list of 250 Global Energy Rankings. We’ve got the top 15 for you right here.



Platts constructed their list by comparing individual companies’ assets, revenue, profits, and return on investment capital. All of the them are huge — worth more than $3.5 billion.

There are some stawarts on the list. Exxon Mobile, for example, has maintained its 2010 #1 spot. And you won’t be surprised to find BP on the list as well.

The real story here, though, is the rise of the BRICs, especially (you guessed it) China. 11 of the top 20 companies are from BRIC nations, and while they’re only 4 of the top 10, all of those companies are on the rise. For example, China’s Petroleum and Chemical Corp leaped from 23rd place last year, to 8th place this year.

So without further ado.

