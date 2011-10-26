The 15 Biggest Energy Companies In The World

Platts, an energy research agency, has released its list of 250 Global Energy Rankings. We’ve got the top 15 for you right here.
Platts constructed their list by comparing individual companies’ assets, revenue, profits, and return on investment capital. All of the them are huge — worth more than $3.5 billion.
There are some stawarts on the list. Exxon Mobile, for example, has maintained its 2010 #1 spot. And you won’t be surprised to find BP on the list as well.
The real story here, though, is the rise of the BRICs, especially (you guessed it) China. 11 of the top 20 companies are from BRIC nations, and while they’re only 4 of the top 10, all of those companies are on the rise. For example, China’s Petroleum and Chemical Corp leaped from 23rd place last year, to 8th place this year.
Location: Spain
Assets: $73,935 mil
Revenues: $34,350 mil
Profits: $4,822 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 8.9%
Location: Russia
Assets: $83,232 mil
Revenues: $39,431 mil
Profits: $6,514 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 10.6%
Location: India
Assets: $55,939 mil
Revenues: $43,636 mil
Profits: $5,248 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 12.4%
Location: Germany
Assets: $114,765 mil
Revenues: $65,234 mil
Profits: $4,892 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.3%
Location: Russia
Assets: $84,017 mil
Revenues: $104,956 mil
Profits: $9,006 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 13%
Location: Netherlands
Assets: $292,181 mil
Revenues: $278,188 mil
Profits: $12,518 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 7.4%
Location: The United States
Assets: $164,621 mil
Revenues: $159,293 mil
Profits: $10,483 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 10.2%
Location: China
Assets: $128,505 mil
Revenues: $192,638 mil
Profits: $9,041 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.3%
Location: China
Assets: $254,914 mil
Revenues: $220,177 mil
Profits: $21,034 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 12%
Location: Germany
Assets: $187,476 mil
Revenues: $115,772 mil
Profits: $12,045 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.5%
Location: France
Assets: $156,913 mil
Revenues: $157,673 mil
Profits: $11,875 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.6%
Location: Brazil
Assets: $190,411 mil
Revenues: $100,880 mil
Profits: $16,002 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.8%
Location: Russia
Assets: $270,501 mil
Revenues: $98,135 mil
Profits: $25,578 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 11.4%
Location: The United Kingdom
Assets: $235,968 mil
Revenues: $239,272 mil
Profits: $16,578 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 13.0%
Location: The United States
Assets: $233,323 mil
Revenues: $275,564 mil
Profits: $19,280 mil
Return on invested capital (ROIC): 15.7%
