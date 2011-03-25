The World's 15 Biggest Economies And The Risks They Face

Photo: Crystian Cruz on flickr
The unrest in the Middle East and North Africa and the disaster in Japan have both affected the global economy.Oil prices have been driven up which could affect auto-sales and see a spill-over to core inflation in emerging markets. Auto-makers are also cutting production and sovereign debt is still weighing on countries in the Euro Zone.
But how will this affect the world’s 15 biggest economies?
We’ve taken a look at the world’s 15 biggest economies, based on 2010 GDP projections, and detailed the headwinds each faces in the midst of the current market turmoil.
GDP: $1.04 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +3.917%
Risks: Inflation slowed to 3.6% in February but consumer confidence is below the long term average and the unemployment rate increased to 5.4% in January. Business sentiment remains positive because of a rallying manufacturing sector.
GDP: $1.06 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +4.475%
Risks: The unemployment rate is likely to decrease but the nation's inflation woes are on the rise.
GDP: $1.3 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +3.466%
Risks: The economy is expected to recover from the impact of last year's floods by the end of Q1 but its retail, hospitality and tourism sectors are performing poorer than expected. Australian house prices however are projected to go up 3% over the next 12 months.
GDP: $1.37 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +0.733%
Risks: Moody's downgraded Spain's sovereign credit rating earlier this month and now its downgraded the banking sector. The country is still struggling with a 20% unemployment rate and the recovery is being hurt on account of higher oil prices.
GDP: $1.6 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +8.373%
Risks: India need's to watch its inflation levels closely as it looks to spill from food to core. Though credit growth remains strong the country's corruption scandals and limits on foreign direct investment are holding the economy back.
GDP: $1.6 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +2.67%
Risks: Canada's economy is doing fairly well, unemployment is set to drop but the country's bank valuations are high trading at peak levels according to The Financial Post. With the US as its largest trading partner, Canada's economy is also tied with its neighbour which is making a slow recovery.
GDP: $1.68 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +4.339%
Risks: Rising inflation is likely to spur the central bank to hike key rates, according to The Wall Street Journal. Capital flight is a major concern since investors unhappy with Russian economic policy have recently pulled $13 billion out of the country.
GDP: $2.05 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +1%
Risks: Italy's unemployment rate stands at about 8.6%, truly worrying however is the youth unemployment rate. A fourth of college graduates under the age of 25 are unemployed according to The New York Times. Italy is also closely linked to Libya and the civil unrest in the oil-rich nation is likely to impact Italy's economy over the coming months.
GDP: $2.2 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +4.126%
Risks: Brazil needs to keep its inflation rates in check after they soared to 6.08% in mid-February, according to Bloomberg. GDP growth has also been slowing with declining international demand and a strengthening real. President Dilma Rousseff's reticence on economic reforms could hurt foreign investment in the country too.
GDP: $2.4 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +2.018%
Risks: Recently, The organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) cut its GDP forecast to 1.5% lower than its earlier prediction according to Bloomberg. Unemployment is expected to rise to 8.2% this year and with the austerity programme firmly in place the UK is looking at a slow recovery.
GDP: $2.6 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +1.648%
Risks: Sarkozy's administration cut its GDP growth forecast to 2% for 2011 after severe budget cuts according to Bloomberg. The country's unemployment rate declined but is fairly high at 9.6% in the Q4. France also has a budget deficit which was 7.7% of GDP in 2010, according to The Wall Street Journal and its tax reforms don't look to help.
GDP: $3.34 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +2.022%
Risks: German investor confidence has fallen since the ECB announced rate hikes. German auto-makers are optimistic on growing wealth in China and increased spending in the US.
GDP and growth forecasts calculated by the IMF, via Economy Watch.
GDP: $5.7 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +1.504%
Risks: In the aftermath of the the quake and tsunami, Japan's GDP growth is expected to slow between 0.25 - 0.50% but is expected to pick up by mid-2011 according to The World Bank. The disaster could cost the country about $235 billion. The current damage to infrastructure and power shortages are hurting production.
GDP: $6.4 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +9.589%
Risks: China has lowered its GDP growth from 8% to 7% to ensure sustainable growth and meet emission targets. China needs to reign in its inflation rate and its rising wages and cost of production are likely to slow the economy. China's agricultural sector also needs a major boost to keep food prices stable according to China Business News.
GDP: $15.16 trillion
2011 growth outlook: +2.313%
Risks: Rising oil prices stemming from the unrest in the Middle East are hurting America's recovery. The country's sovereign debt is spiral ling out of control and housing market sales have dropped and the worry is home prices are up based on federally backed home loans according to The National Journal.
