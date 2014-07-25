The 15 Best Tech CEOs To Work For

Some CEOs are proof that you can be both well-liked and successful.
We worked with Glassdoor to find the 15 highest-rated CEOs in tech, according to employees who anonymously rated them.
One tech CEO has a 100% approval rating.
Employees say: 'All employees are treated as equals, despite how long you've worked there -- and they're also all expected to contribute equally. It is not uncommon for the CEO to face the whole company during the monthly staff meeting and for people to address her with in an open-mic setting.' -- Epic Systems Corporation Software Developer Intern (Verona, WI)
Employees say: 'Marissa is cool and taking bold steps to move the needle. Presently she has tail winds beneath her wings. Good for general morale.' -- Yahoo Senior Developer (Champaign, IL)
Employees say: 'The upper management at my site is great and really work to help you grow. There are many challenges and a ton of smart people to help you figure it out.' -- Amazon Senior Produce Specialist (Tracy, CA)
Employees say: 'Open environment to discuss anything anytime with peers and upper management.' -- NetApp Support Operations Employee (Morrisville, NC)
Employees say: 'Strong leadership at CEO and industry level, and decent agility in market.' -- EMC Senior Systems Engineer (McLean, VA)
Employees say: 'Transparent and proper visibility to the management. Good employee benefit programs. Smart market strategy for overall company growth.' -- Cognisant Technology Solutions Quality Assurance Engineer (Atlanta, GA)
Employees say: 'The CEO of the company is smart, passionate and sincere. John Donahoe is the real deal and a great leader. He may be the most approachable CEO I've ever met.' -- eBay Inc. Director (San Jose, CA)
Employees say: 'You feel like everything you do has a direct impact and you're a stakeholder. The VPs and CEO are not removed either. It's common to see them eating lunch on campus amongst everyone else.' -- Apple Front End Engineer (Cupertino, CA)
Employees say: 'Jerry is a fantastic CEO with tons of enthusiasm and energy. Very personable and cares greatly about his company and people. Couldn't possibly be any nicer of a human being running a $US1B company on this earth.' -- Riverbed Technology Sales (San Francisco, CA)
Employees say: 'Larry wants us to keep the soul of a startup, even though we no longer are one. In some teams, like the ones I've been on, this has been possible -- going from an idea to millions of users on a new product in < 2 years.' -- Google Software Engineer (location, n/a)
In 2013, Zuckerberg was the top-rated CEO with a 99% approval rating.
Employees say: 'Of course the perks are great, but the most important perk is working for a company I truly believe in. Mark is an incredible leader who wants to make the world a better place, and I love doing work for a mission I care about.' -- Facebook Analyst (New York, NY)
Employees say: 'At the very top, Brad Smith and team are well respected and keep things moving in the right direction.' -- Intuit Employee (location, n/a)
Employees say: 'Visionary leader, great technology portfolio and offers opportunities to work on many different projects.' -- Qualcomm Senior Learning & Development Specialist (San Diego, CA)
Employees say: 'The CEO is what helps spread the culture. He emphasises culture.' -- LinkedIn Associate Web Developer (Mountain View, CA)
