The 15 Best Sports Photos Of 2010

Dashiell Bennett
It’s that time of year, when we all want to look back on the year that was and remember what a swell time it’s been.Nothing brings back those memories like these stunning images of athletes at their best — and sometimes worst.

Photojournalists still have a way of capturing the agony and the ecstasy of sports in a manner that SportsCenter highlights just can’t touch.

The Ain'ts Make Good

Father and Son

Higher, Faster, Radder...

Don't Tase Me, Bro!

The Agony of Defeat, Part 1 ...

... Part 2 ...

... and 3 ...

... and 4.

Wipeout!

Goal!

In Your Face

Look Alive Out There!

Making The Leap

FIGHT!

Over and Out

Man and Superman?

The Photo of the Year: FORE!

And one bonus photo, but its a doozy. WARNING: The following photo contains a graphic bullfighting injury.

Ouch!

