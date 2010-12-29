The 15 Best Sports Photos Of 2010

Photo: AP
It’s that time of year, when we all want to look back on the year that was and remember what a swell time it’s been.Nothing brings back those memories like these stunning images of athletes at their best — and sometimes worst.
Photojournalists still have a way of capturing the agony and the ecstasy of sports in a manner that SportsCenter highlights just can’t touch.
And one bonus photo, but its a doozy. WARNING: The following photo contains a graphic bullfighting injury.
