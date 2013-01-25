The Best New Watches To Buy This Year

Photo: James Bassil

New year, new watches.The first big watch show of 2013 is happening in Geneva: the Salon International de la Haute Horlogerie.



The SIHH is organised and hosted by Richemont, the company that owns such watch brands as Baume & Mercier, IWC, A. Lange & Sohne and Jaeger-LeCoultre, and serves as the launchpad for its new model releases.

Click here to see the watches >>

As guests of Richemont, we’re at SIHH to do some scouting on your behalf. If you’re planning on making a watch investment in 2013, you can start your window shopping right here with this SIHH gallery (we’ll also be publishing a second one tomorrow).

We say “window shopping” because we know that part of the pleasure of the watch hunt consists in just that: staring at models that are way out of most of our financial reaches but still pretty to look at. These models also indicate emerging watch trends in terms of design and functionality.

But we won’t totally get you lost in fantasy land, as we’ve included the new entry-level models for all the brands that offer them. In fact, let’s start with one of the most accessible watches at the show: Baume & Mercier’s Clifton.

Click here to see the watches >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.