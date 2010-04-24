The 15 Best Mutual Fund Managers Of Q1

We’ve already outed the Worst Mutual Fund Managers of Q1. So now it’s time to give credit where it’s due.
The first three months of 2010 had a sucker’s dip that sent the weak-kneed running.
But then the market rallied again, ending the quarter with 4.87% gains in the S&P 500.
Mutual fund managers who stayed the course–or, better yet, bought the dip–were able to lock down big gains.
So who were they?
Q1 return: +6.16%
Fund: DFA Global Equity I (DGEIX)
Size: $1,521,000,000
Top holdings: General Electric Company, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., AT&T, Inc., Wells Fargo Company, Bank of America Corporation
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +6.27%
Fund: Wasatch Global Opportunities (WAGOX)
Size: $171,000,000
Top holdings: Wirecard AG, O2Micro International, Ltd., Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., Eps Co Ltd, Ted Baker PLC
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +6.41%
Fund: Oakmark Global Select I (OAKWX)
Size: $350,000,000
Top holdings: Compagnie Financiere Richemont, The DIRECTV Group, Inc., Adecco SA, Rohm Company Limited, Sap AG
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +6.48%
Fund: Wintergreen (WGRNX)
Size: $1,093,000,000
Top holdings: Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, Berkshire Hathaway, Anglo American PLC, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, Japan Tobacco Inc.
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +6.53%
Fund: Dynamic Discovery I (DWGDX)
Size: < $1,000,000
Top holdings: Schweiter Technologies AG, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, Visa, Inc., Accenture PLC
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +6.67%
Fund: Oakmark Global I (OAKGX)
Size: $1,999,000,000
Top holdings: Snap-on, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Oracle Corporation, TF1 - Tv Francaise, Daiwa Securities
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +6.85%
Fund: American Funds SMALLCAP World A (SMCWX)
Size: $19,462,000,000
Top holdings: XinAo Gas Holdings Ltd., Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Container Corporation of India, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., Cochlear Limited
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +6.85%
Fund: Simple Capital Fund
Size: < $1,000,000
Top holdings: NA
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +7.10%
Fund: Causeway Global Value Inst (CGVIX)
Size: $4,000,000
Top holdings: Technip, Fanuc Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, Deutsche Post AG, Tnt NV
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +7.56%
Fund: JHancock Global Opportunities A (JGPAX)
Size: $406,000,000
Top holdings: Sirius XM Radio Inc., Denbury Resources, Inc., Liberty Media Corp., Capital Shs A, Warren Resources, Inc., OGX Petroleo E Gas Participacoes S.A.
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +7.58%
Fund: API Master Allocation A (APIFX)
Size: $20,000,000
Top holdings: API Efficient Frontier Capital Inc A, API Efficient Frontier Value A, API Efficient Frontier Growth A
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +7.61%
Fund: Templeton Global Smaller Comp A (TEMGX)
Size: $1,034,000,000
Top holdings: Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., FNMA, Sealy Pfd, Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd., Bk Of Ayudhya
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +8.21%
Fund: Evergreen Global Opportunities A (EKGAX)
Size: $348,000,000
Top holdings: 51job, Inc. ADR, Monster Worldwide, Inc., Evergreen Inst US Gov MMkt, USG People NV, New World Resources NV
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +9.07%
Fund: Thornburg Global Opportunities A (THOAX)
Size: $321,000,000
Top holdings: Global Crossing, Ltd., Fifth Third Bancorp Pfd, Dell, Inc., Willis Group Holdings PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. ADR
Source: Morningstar
Q1 return: +9.44%
Fund: GMO Flexible Equities III (GFEFX)
Size: $426,000,000
Top holdings: NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP., Orix Corp, Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group, Inc., Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries
Source: Morningstar
