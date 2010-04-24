The 15 Best Mutual Fund Managers Of Q1

Gus Lubin, Courtney Comstock

We’ve already outed the Worst Mutual Fund Managers of Q1.  So now it’s time to give credit where it’s due.

The first three months of 2010 had a sucker’s dip that sent the weak-kneed running.

But then the market rallied again, ending the quarter with 4.87% gains in the S&P 500.

Mutual fund managers who stayed the course–or, better yet, bought the dip–were able to lock down big gains.

So who were they?

15. Robert T. Deere (photo not available)

Q1 return: +6.16%

Fund: DFA Global Equity I (DGEIX)

Size: $1,521,000,000

Top holdings: General Electric Company, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., AT&T, Inc., Wells Fargo Company, Bank of America Corporation

Source: Morningstar

14. Robert Gardiner (left) and Blake Walker

Q1 return: +6.27%

Fund: Wasatch Global Opportunities (WAGOX)

Size: $171,000,000

Top holdings: Wirecard AG, O2Micro International, Ltd., Dollar Tree Stores, Inc., Eps Co Ltd, Ted Baker PLC

Source: Morningstar

13. Bill Nygren (left) and David Herro

Q1 return: +6.41%

Fund: Oakmark Global Select I (OAKWX)

Size: $350,000,000

Top holdings: Compagnie Financiere Richemont, The DIRECTV Group, Inc., Adecco SA, Rohm Company Limited, Sap AG

Source: Morningstar

12. David Winters

Q1 return: +6.48%

Fund: Wintergreen (WGRNX)

Size: $1,093,000,000

Top holdings: Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, Berkshire Hathaway, Anglo American PLC, Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, Japan Tobacco Inc.

Source: Morningstar

11. David Fingold

Q1 return: +6.53%

Fund: Dynamic Discovery I (DWGDX)

Size: < $1,000,000

Top holdings: Schweiter Technologies AG, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Apache Corporation, Visa, Inc., Accenture PLC

Source: Morningstar

10. Bob Taylor

Q1 return: +6.67%

Fund: Oakmark Global I (OAKGX)

Size: $1,999,000,000

Top holdings: Snap-on, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Oracle Corporation, TF1 - Tv Francaise, Daiwa Securities

Source: Morningstar

9. Jonathan L. Knowles (photo not available)

Q1 return: +6.85%

Fund: American Funds SMALLCAP World A (SMCWX)

Size: $19,462,000,000

Top holdings: XinAo Gas Holdings Ltd., Kingboard Chemical Holdings Ltd., Container Corporation of India, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., Cochlear Limited

Source: Morningstar

8. Barry McNeil and Oriosto Medrano Santana (picture and chart not available)

Q1 return: +6.85%

Fund: Simple Capital Fund

Size: < $1,000,000

Top holdings: NA

Source: Morningstar

7. Sarah Ketterer, Harry Hartford, Jonathan Eng, and James Doyle

Q1 return: +7.10%

Fund: Causeway Global Value Inst (CGVIX)

Size: $4,000,000

Top holdings: Technip, Fanuc Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis, Deutsche Post AG, Tnt NV

Source: Morningstar

6. Timothy Malloy (left), Christopher Arbuthnot (right), and Roger Hamilton

Q1 return: +7.56%

Fund: JHancock Global Opportunities A (JGPAX)

Size: $406,000,000

Top holdings: Sirius XM Radio Inc., Denbury Resources, Inc., Liberty Media Corp., Capital Shs A, Warren Resources, Inc., OGX Petroleo E Gas Participacoes S.A.

Source: Morningstar

5. David D. Basten (left) and David M. Basten

Q1 return: +7.58%

Fund: API Master Allocation A (APIFX)

Size: $20,000,000

Top holdings: API Efficient Frontier Capital Inc A, API Efficient Frontier Value A, API Efficient Frontier Growth A

Source: Morningstar

4. Cindy Sweeting, Bradley Radin, and Harlan Hodes

Q1 return: +7.61%

Fund: Templeton Global Smaller Comp A (TEMGX)

Size: $1,034,000,000

Top holdings: Tempur-Pedic International, Inc., FNMA, Sealy Pfd, Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd., Bk Of Ayudhya

Source: Morningstar

3. Francis X. Claro and James Tringas

Q1 return: +8.21%

Fund: Evergreen Global Opportunities A (EKGAX)

Size: $348,000,000

Top holdings: 51job, Inc. ADR, Monster Worldwide, Inc., Evergreen Inst US Gov MMkt, USG People NV, New World Resources NV

Source: Morningstar

2. Brian McMahon and Vinson Walden

Q1 return: +9.07%

Fund: Thornburg Global Opportunities A (THOAX)

Size: $321,000,000

Top holdings: Global Crossing, Ltd., Fifth Third Bancorp Pfd, Dell, Inc., Willis Group Holdings PLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. ADR

Source: Morningstar

1. James Drasdo, Gregg Ireland and Gordon Crawford

Q1 return: +9.44%

Fund: GMO Flexible Equities III (GFEFX)

Size: $426,000,000

Top holdings: NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP., Orix Corp, Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group, Inc., Seven & I Holdings Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries

Source: Morningstar

