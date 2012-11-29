The 15 Best Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

National home prices are expected to climb 0.3 per cent in the next year, according to the latest home price report by Fiserv Case-Shiller.

But over the next five years, home prices are projected to rise 3.3 per cent.We drew on Fiserv Case-Shiller data to identify the best housing markets for the next five years.



The top 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q2 2012 and Q2 2017.

We also included the median home price, median household income, unemployment rate, and the change in home prices since their peak to offer a broader view of the local economy and housing market.

Note: The median family income is for Q1 2012, home price data is for Q2 2012. Unemployment data is as of August 2012, and population data is for 2011.



