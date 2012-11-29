The 15 Best Housing Markets For The Next Five Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
National home prices are expected to climb 0.3 per cent in the next year, according to the latest home price report by Fiserv Case-Shiller.
But over the next five years, home prices are projected to rise 3.3 per cent.We drew on Fiserv Case-Shiller data to identify the best housing markets for the next five years.
The top 15 cities are ranked by the projected annualized change in home prices between Q2 2012 and Q2 2017.
We also included the median home price, median household income, unemployment rate, and the change in home prices since their peak to offer a broader view of the local economy and housing market.
Note: The median family income is for Q1 2012, home price data is for Q2 2012. Unemployment data is as of August 2012, and population data is for 2011.
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
7.7 per cent
Home prices have declined 7.8 per cent in Glen Falls since they peaked in Q4 2008. The median home price is $159,000 which is lower than the national median of $181,000.
Glen Falls has a population of 128,996, an unemployment rate of 9.1 per cent, and a median family income of $64,300.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
7.7 per cent
Home prices have fallen 37.1 per cent in Yuma since their Q4 2006 peak.
It has a population of 200,870, an unemployment rate of 25.8 per cent, and a median family income of $45,400, lower than the national median of $62,900.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
7.7 per cent
Eugene-Springfield home prices have decreased 22.9 per cent since their Q2 2007 peak. The metro has a population of 353,416, an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent, and a median family income of $53,200.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
7.8 per cent
Home prices in Yakima are down 8.1 per cent since their Q1 2009 peak. It has a median home price of $168,800.
Yakima also has a population of 247,141, an unemployment rate of 10.2 per cent, and a median family income of $47,800.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
7.9 per cent
Home prices in Brunswick have tumbled 32.3 per cent since their Q4 2007 peak.
It has a population of 112,923, an unemployment rate of 10.4 per cent, and a median family income of $50,500, that is below the national median.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
7.9 per cent
Tucson's home prices have plunged 42.6 per cent since their Q1 2006 peak, and it has median home price of $153,000.
It also has a population of 989,569, a median family income of $57,400, and an unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
8.0 per cent
Home prices in the Gulfport-Biloxi metro area have slipped 20.4 per cent since their Q4 2007 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $101,000.
It has a population of 253,511, an unemployment rate of 8.4 per cent and a median household income of $52,700.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
8.0 per cent
Home prices in Napa have plunged 50.1 per cent since they peaked in Q1 2006, and the city has a median home price of $342,000.
Napa has a population of 138,088, an unemployment rate of 8.1 per cent, and a median family income of $77,700 above the national median.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
8.0 per cent
Home prices in Ocala are down 49.1 per cent from their Q3 2006 peak.
But Ocala has a high unemployment rate of 10.1 per cent, a median family income of $44,600, well below the national median of $62,900, and a median home price of $105,000.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
8.4 per cent
The Santa Barbara-Santa Maria-Goleta metro area has a population of 426,878, a median family income of $69,000, and an unemployment rate of 8.1 per cent.
Home prices are down 52 per cent from their Q3 2006 peak, and the metro has a median home price of $290,000.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
8.7 per cent
Sebastian-Vero Beach home prices have fallen 50.9 per cent since their Q4 2005 peak.
The metro has an unemployment rate of 10.6 per cent, and a median family income of $58,600, while the median cost of a home is $150,000.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
8.8 per cent
Home prices in the Madera-Chowchilla metro area have fallen 54 per cent since their peak in the third quarter of 2006.
At 14.2 per cent, the unemployment rate is much higher than the national average of 8.1. The metro has a population of 152,925 and a low median family income of $52,700.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
8.9 per cent
Santa Fe's home prices have fallen 21.7 per cent from their Q4 2007 peak. The Sante Fe metro area has a population of 145,648, an unemployment rate of 5.4 per cent below the national average, and a median household income of $59,600, below the national median of $62,900.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
9.5 per cent
Home prices in the Panama City-Lynn Haven-Panama City Beach metro area have fallen 45.3 per cent since their Q1 2006 peak. It now has a median home price of $137,000.
The metro has a population of 169,856, an unemployment rate of 8.8 per cent, and a median family income of $56,300.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Annualized expected growth from 2012 - 2017:
11.2 per cent
Medford's home prices have fallen 39.8 per cent since their peak in Q2 2006. The metro has a population of 204,822 and median family income of $49,600.
At 10.8 per cent Medford's unemployment rate is higher than the national average.
Data provided by Fiserv Case-Shiller Indexes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.