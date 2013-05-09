The 15 Best GIFs of Sir Alex Ferguson Show Why He'll Be Missed

Fox SportsSir Alex Ferguson was often quiet and reserved, he also could erupt at any moment. And if you watched Fergie enough you would eventually see the entire range of human emotions.



And that may be why he will be missed by so many. He was not animated just for the sake of being animated. But when the time was right, emotions poured freely.

As a result, Fergie was often the perfect subject for animated GIFs. On the next few pages we’ll take a look at some of the best from the last few years…

