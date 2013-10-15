The 15 Best GIFs From NFL Week 6

Cork Gaines

Week six of the NFL season is nearly over. While we wait for the Monday Night Football game, let’s take another look back at the best highlights from Sunday’s action.
This week’s collection includes Tom Brady left hanging, Rob Ryan in pain, and some disturbing touchdown celebration dances.

Here are our 15 favourites.

Punter Zoltan Mesko had a classic videobomb of Ben Roethlisberger's post-game interview.

(image url='http://cdn2.sbnation.com/assets/3381917/benbomb.gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

Tom Brady is high-stepping and off to the races!

(image url='http://gifti.me/i/AfWBMuQJI.gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

The Ravens managed to get a first down on a play in which their own punt was blocked.

(image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/525ae3d86bb3f79e469233bd/image.jpg' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

Joseph Fauria scored three touchdowns and was dancing all over the place.

(image url='http://detroitonlion.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/10/fauriaugh_medium.gif' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

(image url='http://d3j5vwomefv46c.cloudfront.net/photos/large/815002111.gif?1381694776' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

Cowboys assistant coach was not pleased.

(image url='http://d3j5vwomefv46c.cloudfront.net/photos/large/815038300.gif?1381715000' link='lightbox' size='xlarge' align='center' nocrop='true' clear='true')

