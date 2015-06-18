The 15 best-dressed golfers at this week's US Open

The 115th US Open kicks off at Chambers Bay in Washington State on Thursday. By Sunday afternoon, one victorious golfer (assuming no playoff) could stagger to the 18th hole of the controversial Robert Trent Jones Jr. course, which is only eight years old and hosting its first Open.

But he’s likely to look pretty sharp, in the sartorial sense. Pro golfers are dressing better than ever, and the trend these days is a dialling back of the wild getups of a few years ago (sort of — see Ian Poulter’s study in purple, above).

Here are the guys to watch this week who do golf duds best.

Ricky Fowler: The Players Championship winner has never feared colour (Who can forget the all-orange combinations?). He's also pioneered the 'big cap' look, complete with a giant, scrolled Puma logo. Ian Poulter: The Brit is an essay in flamboyance. No one rocks the throwback plaid-pants look better. And check out that flash of aquamarine on the shoes! Justin Rose: Poulter's countryman keeps in simple in minimalist ensembles that allow his clubs to do the talking. Sergio Garcia: The Spaniard was among the first tour pros to go for a more contemporary, athletic look, thanks to his longtime sponsor, Adidas. Rory McIlroy: Since switching to Nike from Oakley, the 2011 Open champ has favoured a moderately more subdued set of colorways. But like most member of his generation, he has no issues with white pants. Bubba Watson: The King of Pink has two green Masters jackets to mix with his favourite hue. Oh, and notice that white Swiss wristwatch he's sporting. It cost close to a million bucks. Adam Scott: The Aussie wore Burberry for years, but a switch to Uniqlo has freshened his on-course appearance, for a more youthful vibe. Phil Mickelson: The poster dude for dad-bod has in the past few years gone for a more form-fitting style. But he hasn't dropped his affection for old-school touches, like belts made from reptile skins. Tiger Woods: OK, so he isn't playing all that great. But the 3-time Open winner's getups are a far cry from the days when it was black pants and different, oversized shirt for each round. Nike has updated Tiger's wardrobe with conservatively sporty elements and neat tailoring. Martin Kaymer: The German keeps it sharp and simple. Also ... white pants! Jordan Spieth: The 2015 Master's winner and his clothier, Under Armour, have adapted what was once a locker room brand to the demands of contemporary links-wear. Jason Day: The very athletic Day goes for outfits and colours that accentuate his trim, powerful physique. Dustin Johnson: A big, strong guy with a big, strong game, Johnson follows trends but isn't constrained by them. Kevin Na: The 31-year-old is the tour's reigning prince of offbeat patterns. It doesn't always work. But you have to give him props for breaking from the pack. Ryan Moore: The Washington native, playing in his back yard at Chambers Bay, has been known to don a necktie to play. He wisely clads his somewhat bulky form in darker colours and gives off a bit of a Arnold-Palmer of the Northwest attitude. Now get out and play ... DONT MISS: The 10 Best Golf Courses In The US





