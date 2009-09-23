The 15 Best Companies For The Planet

Who’s greenwashing, and who’s serious when it comes to the environment?



Here’s the 15 best companies for the environment based on a complicated methodology that assessed environmental impact, green policies and reputation. Newsweek came up with the rankings after working with environmental consultants for over a year.

There’s plenty of diversity at the top of the heap, with representatives from retail, banking and tech.

Ironically, the top two companies are both technology companies. While their business practices are green, their products aren’t particularly green when you think about it.

Dell’s computers are powered by dirty energy for the most part. And as you can see the majority of the worst companies for the environment are the utilities powering your gadgets.

Regardless, Dell and these other companies are doing a lot to support renewable energy, and reduce emissions.

The 15 best companies for the environment →

