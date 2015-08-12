The 15 best bars in New York's Financial District

New York City’s Financial District is the nation’s economic hub, so naturally it has a robust and classy bar scene.
Based on Yelp reviews, a consensus from FiDi locals, and our own experiences, we’ve found the 15 best places to grab a drink in the area. From the Full Shilling on Pearl Street to Beckett’s on Stone Street, keep scrolling to see what’s on tap at the neighbourhood’s most popular (and historic) watering holes.
Frank Pallotta contributed to an earlier version of this post.
With a low-key vibe and refreshing drinks, the Stone Street Tavern is a laid-back locale in the middle of the bustling Financial District.
Since Stone Street is closed to traffic, enjoy a drink outdoors while people watching -- or go for brunch. 52 Stone St.
Located in a 1603 building that used to house New York City's first printing press, Beckett's combines old-school style and new-school drinking with two floors and plenty of TVs.
From March to the end of November, Beckett's transforms into one of the best outdoor bars in the city by putting out benches and tables right on Stone Street. 48 Stone St.
Located near the old Fulton Fish Market, Fresh Salt derives its name from the faded advertisement plastered on the front of the former 1885 smokehouse: 'Fresh, Salt, and Smoked Fish.'
The bar serves a creative cocktail selection, small bites, and beer. 146 Beekman St.
Don't let the morbid name fool you. The Dead Rabbit won the Tales of the Cocktails Spirited Award for World's Best Bar and World's Best Cocktail in 2015.
The stocked downstairs Taproom is lively, and the upstairs Parlor serves small plates, communal punch, and 72 'historically accurate' cocktails. 30 Water St.
The Full Shilling bills itself as an authentic Irish pub -- and it is. The bar's interior was shipped directly from Ireland and the 105-year-old main backbar and counter is from a bar in Belfast.
Shilling's distance from the New York Stock Exchange has also made it a popular place for afterwork drinks among Wall Streeters. 160 Pearl St.
Located on the famed Stone Street, The Growler Bites and Brews features a wide variety of beers and cocktails.
The bar is busiest on weekends, when patrons come for the $US12 unlimited build-your-own Bloody Mary bar (noon and 5 p.m.). There is also a cocktail bar called Underdog below the main bar. And for those who love dogs, the place is filled with murals and figurines of man's best friend. 55 Stone St.
Ryan Maguire's has amassed a large and loyal clientele for its quality food and drinks and welcoming atmosphere.
After a 2010 fire destroyed the bar, Irish owners Mena and Tommy Maguire were able to reopen a year later due to the support of their clients and friends.
The restaurant serves brunch, lunch, dinner, and bar bites alongside beer, wine, and cocktails. 28 Cliff St.
Ulysses' Folk House is not just one of the most well-known bars in New York. It's one of the best. Named after the novel penned by Irish author James Joyce, the bar has been top-rated for its pints, pub fare, and cocktails, along with its Irish ambiance.
This is the one bar you can't miss in the Financial District. 95 Pearl St.
If early day drinking is your style, then start your weekend right with 121 Fulton Street's incredible brunch special: Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., it offers a $US20 breakfast that includes all-you-can-drink mimosas and Bloody Marys. 121 Fulton St.
While many FiDi bars focus on beer and cocktails, Vintry Wine and Whiskey likes to stand out with -- you guessed it -- wine and whiskey.
The speakeasy-style bar offers 55 wines by the taste, glass, or bottle, with an additional 500-bottle wine list. The vast whiskey selection includes Scottish, American, Japanese, Canadian, and Irish whiskeys. 57 Stone St.
This is not your ordinary bar. With over 40 brews on tap and menu highlights like house-smoked meats and fish tacos, the American tavern is a great place to host a party or event.
The Cocktail Parlor underneath the tavern is decorated with authentic American flags, and it serves 21 libations from specific eras throughout American history. 9 Maiden Ln.
Enjoy the rare opportunity to dine inside a bank vault at Trinity Place. Located in the Trinity Building, wining and dining take place within 35-ton bank vault doors from 1904.
With fine dining from Irish chef Donal Crosbie, delicious drinks, and an elegant atmosphere, this is where Wall Streets top players go to unwind. 115 Broadway
Opened by a group of native New Yorkers who have resided in the Financial District for over 10 years, Cedar Local is a true neighbourhood bar.
The dimly lit haunt offers specialty cocktails whipped up by a master mixologist, nine craft brews on tap, and a curated wine list in addition to small plates and bites. 25 Cedar St.
