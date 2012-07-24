THE APPLE INFLUENCERS: 15 Analysts And Writers You Should Be Following

When it comes to Apple analysts, Gene Munster is top dog. Munster stayed bullish on the company throughout the past decade, and his reputation ballooned with the company's stock. He may be one of the most quoted Apple analysts around, weighing on virtually every aspect of the company. Munster isn't always right - he keeps saying the Apple TV is coming, but the date keeps getting pushed back - but his insights, research and supply chain sources make him a must read.