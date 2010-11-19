The 14 Worst Business Practices Of Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder

Photo: AP
Washington City Paper‘s Dave McKenna has absolutely eviscerated Redskins owner Daniel Snyder in a lengthy piece that details Snyder many crimes against D.C. football fans.Click here to see his worst offenses >>
Snyder’s Redskins have made incredible profits in the last 10 years, but the money has come mostly by gouging fans at every opportunity and placing sponsored ads on anything that moves — even other ads.
Meanwhile, the team has had just two winning seasons since 1999.
According to McKenna, who has chronicled Snyder’s misdeeds more than anyone, the American Enterprise Institute has called the Redskins a “seriously mismanaged” operation that is “the most frightening example of a team that hadn’t thought through the simple economics of pro football.”
But it’s not just bad contracts and inept hirings that make Snyder look a irresponsibly evil despot. His willingness to put a price tag on anything, while also failing to produce a quality product on the field has infuriated fans for years.
After taking over the Redskins in 1999, Snyder began charging for admission to training camp workouts.
The once free open practices now cost $10 to get in, plus $10 for parking!
That business, Snyder Communications, was fined $3.1M by the State of Florida for illegally switching customers' telephone services without permission.
In 2006, vendors at FedEx Field sold bags of peanuts originally made and packaged for Independence Air. The airline had been out of business for more than a year.
Snyder opened a cigar bar in FedEx Field, despite a statewide ban on smoking in bars and restaurants.
He also covered the stadium in liquor ads to circumvent a longstanding television ban on hard alcohol advertising.
Six Flags New Orleans never reopened after Hurricane Katrina hit the city in 2005. The company was fined $3M for breaking the lease.
Snyder claims there are 200,000 people on a Redskins season ticket waiting list, yet he sued lifelong ticket holders who could no longer make payments on their 10-year, $50,000 seat contracts
The consultant, Sherman Lewis, had not coached an NFL team in more than three years at the time of his hire.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.