The 14 Worst Business Practices Of Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder

Photo: AP

Washington City Paper‘s Dave McKenna has absolutely eviscerated Redskins owner Daniel Snyder in a lengthy piece that details Snyder many crimes against D.C. football fans.Click here to see his worst offenses >>



Snyder’s Redskins have made incredible profits in the last 10 years, but the money has come mostly by gouging fans at every opportunity and placing sponsored ads on anything that moves — even other ads.

Meanwhile, the team has had just two winning seasons since 1999.

According to McKenna, who has chronicled Snyder’s misdeeds more than anyone, the American Enterprise Institute has called the Redskins a “seriously mismanaged” operation that is “the most frightening example of a team that hadn’t thought through the simple economics of pro football.”

But it’s not just bad contracts and inept hirings that make Snyder look a irresponsibly evil despot. His willingness to put a price tag on anything, while also failing to produce a quality product on the field has infuriated fans for years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.