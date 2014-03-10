The 14 Weirdest Things You Can Buy From Apple

Walking into an Apple store, you don’t seen any junk lying around. Tables are free from clutter, but gadgets and accessories are generally kept on a specific wall or are only accessible to employees.

The same can’t be said for Apple’s online storefront.

The site’s accessory section is filled to the brim with gizmos and gadgets from third-party companies that do all kinds of things, from sensors that you strap onto your finger to measure oxygen levels in your blood, to a basketball that has sensors and can tell you how to play better.

In many ways, it reminds us of Brookstone, but only featuring knick-knacks that happen to be compatible with your iPhone or iPad.

