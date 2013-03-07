The 14 Teams That Will Be On The NCAA Tournament Bubble

Photo: Reuters

It is that time of year, March March Madness is coming.Conferences tournaments are starting and large conferences are playing their final regular season games.



And over the course of the next 11 days, some teams will make a move and get into the NCAA tournament and some will have their bubbles burst.

Outside of winning a conference championship, these are the 14 teams with the most to gain or lose as we gear up for March Madness.

Alabama Crimson Tide Conference (conference RPI rank): SEC (8) Record (conference record): 19-11 (11-6) RPI Rank: 59 BPI Rank: 68 Versus BPI Top 50: 1-5 In or out? Alabama's biggest win was at home against Kentucky, another team on the bubble. Bama probably needs a deep run in the SEC tourney to get into the big dance. OUT Southern Miss Golden Eagles Conference (conference RPI rank): Conference USA (11) Record (conference record): 22-8 (11-4) RPI Rank: 46 BPI Rank: 64 Versus BPI Top 50: 0-4 In or out? Does Conference USA deserve an at-large bid? Southern Miss is 0-4 against the BPI top 50 teams, but it is hard to believe the committee is going to keep a team ranked 34th in the RPI out of the tournament. The loss to Marshall certainly hurts, but if they get to their conference title game, they are probably in. IN Baylor Bears Conference (conference RPI rank): Big 12 (5) Record (conference record): 17-13 (8-9) RPI Rank: 67 BPI Rank: 50 Versus BPI Top 50: 2-10 In or out? Baylor has played a quality schedule with 12 games against BPI top 50 teams, but they only won two of those. Their win against Oklahoma St. was their best of the season, but losing to Charleston at home, and dropping five of the last six is going to be too much to overcome. OUT Ole Miss Rebels Conference (conference RPI rank): SEC (8) Record (conference record): 22-8 (11-6) RPI Rank: 57 BPI Rank: 45 Versus BPI Top 50: 1-4 In or out? In their last five games, Ole Miss has lost to South Carolina and Mississippi State, two teams that are a combined 6-26. That's not good. OUT Virginia Cavaliers Conference (conference RPI rank): ACC (4) Record (conference record): 20-9 (10-6) RPI Rank: 62 BPI Rank: 40 Versus BPI Top 50: In or out? Virginia is 10-6 in the ACC and will be favoured to win their final two games (at Florida St., vs. Maryland). That, and their win over Duke has them close to sealing their bid. But if they slip up in their final two games or go out early in the ACC tourney, it could open the door for a team like Maryland. IN Maryland Terrapins Conference (conference RPI rank): ACC (4) Record (conference record): 20-9 (8-8) RPI Rank: 68 BPI Rank: 53 Versus BPI Top 50: 2-5 In or out? Beating Duke was huge and might be enough. But they followed that win up with losses to Boston College and Georgia Tech. They are also just 6-6 in their last 12. A win over North Carolina tonight would do them wonders...OUT Iowa Hawkeyes Conference (conference RPI rank): Big 10 (2) Record (conference record): 19-11 (8-9) RPI Rank: 76 BPI Rank: 52 Versus BPI Top 50: 3-8 In or out? With one game remaining, Iowa is likely to finish .500 in the very strong Big 10. They are also 5-2 down the stretch with good wins over Illinois and Minnesota. IN Tennessee Vols Conference (conference RPI rank): SEC (8) Record (conference record): 17-11 (9-7) RPI Rank: 56 BPI Rank: 65 Versus BPI Top 50: 3-7 In or out? A rough 3-7 stretch in the middle of the season is going to haunt the Vols. Their recent win over Florida has them back into consideration. They have to win their final two games (Auburn, Missouri) and do well in the SEC tournament...OUT Iowa State Cyclones Conference (conference RPI rank): Big 12 (5) Record (conference record): 19-10 (9-7) RPI Rank: 53 BPI Rank: 42 Versus BPI Top 50: 4-7 In or out? They are just 5-4 in their last nine, but the losses include an overtime loss to Kansas and a double-overtime loss to Texas. A win over Oklahoma State at home tonight will likely seal their bid. IN Villanova Wildcats Conference (conference RPI rank): Big East (3) Record (conference record): 18-12 (9-8) RPI Rank: 55 BPI Rank: 61 Versus BPI Top 50: 4-6 In or out? A winning record in the Big East should probably be enough. But NCAA tournament teams can't lose at home to Columbia by 18. They did beat Louisville and have four wins against BPI top 50 teams...OUT Kentucky Wildcats Conference (conference RPI rank): SEC (8) Record (conference record): 20-9 (11-5) RPI Rank: 51 BPI Rank: 43 Versus BPI Top 50: 2-5 In or out? Kentucky is a tough case. On the one hand, they lost their best player and have not looked good since, losing by 30 to Tennessee and by 13 at Arkansas. But they also beat Missouri without Nerlens Noel and have a coach with an excellent tournament resume. IN Temple Owls Conference (conference RPI rank): Atlantic 10 (7) Record (conference record): 21-8 (9-5) RPI Rank: 41 BPI Rank: 57 Versus BPI Top 50: 3-2 In or out? A winning record against the BPI top 50 is a good start and has Temple firmly on the bubble. But their best win is against another bubble team, Villanova. The big question is whether the committee is willing to give the Atlantic 10 four at-large bids. OUT Boise State Broncos Conference (conference RPI rank): Mountain West (1) Record (conference record): 20-9 (8-7) RPI Rank: 44 BPI Rank: 48 Versus BPI Top 50: 3-6 In or out? Three wins against the BPI top 50 and a winning record in the strong Mountain West conference is probably enough. But they can't afford any slip-ups. IN La Salle Explorers Conference (conference RPI rank): Atlantic 10 (7) Record (conference record): 20-7 (10-4) RPI Rank: 36 BPI Rank: 47 Versus BPI Top 50: 1-1 In or out? Only two games against BPI top 50 opponents includes a win on the road against Virginia Commonwealth. But they also lost at home to Central Connecticut State. La Salle is probably in at this point with an RPI in the top 50, but they can't afford to let Temple get deeper in the A-10 tourney. IN Now check out which schools are the biggest money-makers in college sports The 25 Schools That Make The Most Money In College Sports

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.