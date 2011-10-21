The Best States For Job Growth For The Next 5 Years

Photo: By rlj on Flickr
Even as unemployment remains stagnant at 9.1%, state governments are at work to boost local economies and job markets. A recovery, when it begins in earnest, is unlikely to be shared equally among the U.S.A recent report out of IHS Global Insights (via WSJ Real Time Economics) shows a recovery benefiting southern and western markets greatest through 2017. Average annual job growth is expected to top 1% nearly everywhere — except for Connecticut, which is expected to grow at a 0.9% rate.
That’s good news for Arizona and its neighbours, which were dealt some of the largest declines during the recession.
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.7%
Current State Unemployment: 13.4%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.7%
Current State Unemployment: 3.5%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%
Current State Unemployment: 8.5%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%
Current State Unemployment: 10.2%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%
Current State Unemployment: 9.3%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%
Current State Unemployment: 9.7%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%
Current State Unemployment: 9.3%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.9%
Current State Unemployment: 10.4%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.9%
Current State Unemployment: 11.1%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.1%
Current State Unemployment: 9.2%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.1%
Current State Unemployment: 10.7%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.1%
Current State Unemployment: 8.5%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.3%
Current State Unemployment: 9.3%
Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.3%
Current State Unemployment: 7.6%
If you get a job in one of these markets, you might need new digs.
