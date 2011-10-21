The Best States For Job Growth For The Next 5 Years

Photo: By rlj on Flickr

Even as unemployment remains stagnant at 9.1%, state governments are at work to boost local economies and job markets. A recovery, when it begins in earnest, is unlikely to be shared equally among the U.S.A recent report out of IHS Global Insights (via WSJ Real Time Economics) shows a recovery benefiting southern and western markets greatest through 2017. Average annual job growth is expected to top 1% nearly everywhere — except for Connecticut, which is expected to grow at a 0.9% rate.



That’s good news for Arizona and its neighbours, which were dealt some of the largest declines during the recession.

