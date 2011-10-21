The Best States For Job Growth For The Next 5 Years

Eric Platt
Even as unemployment remains stagnant at 9.1%, state governments are at work to boost local economies and job markets. A recovery, when it begins in earnest, is unlikely to be shared equally among the U.S.A recent report out of IHS Global Insights (via WSJ Real Time Economics) shows a recovery benefiting southern and western markets greatest through 2017. Average annual job growth is expected to top 1% nearly everywhere — except for Connecticut, which is expected to grow at a 0.9% rate.

That’s good news for Arizona and its neighbours, which were dealt some of the largest declines during the recession.

#13 (tie): Nevada

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.7%

Current State Unemployment: 13.4%

#13 (tie): North Dakota

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.7%

Current State Unemployment: 3.5%

#8 (tie): Colorado

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%

Current State Unemployment: 8.5%

#8 (tie): Georgia

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%

Current State Unemployment: 10.2%

#8 (tie): Oregon

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%

Current State Unemployment: 9.3%

#8 (tie): Tennessee

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%

Current State Unemployment: 9.7%

#8 (tie): Washington

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.8%

Current State Unemployment: 9.3%

#6 (tie): North Carolina

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.9%

Current State Unemployment: 10.4%

#6 (tie): South Carolina

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 1.9%

Current State Unemployment: 11.1%

#3 (tie): Idaho

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.1%

Current State Unemployment: 9.2%

#3 (tie): Florida

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.1%

Current State Unemployment: 10.7%

#3 (tie): Texas

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.1%

Current State Unemployment: 8.5%

#1 (tie): Arizona

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.3%

Current State Unemployment: 9.3%

#1 (tie): Utah

Average Job Growth 2011-17: 2.3%

Current State Unemployment: 7.6%

