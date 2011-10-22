The 14 Most Unemployed States In America

Eric Platt
spain, youth unemployment, capitalism

Photo: AP

The Bureau of labour Statistics just released September unemployment figures by state and things look fairly unchanged.For states in the worst shape, like Nevada, things look better mainly on easy comparisons. Just last year, the Silver State hit a historic high unemployment rate of 14.9%.

Sixteen states exceeded or matched the national rate of 9.1%.

#14: Kentucky

2011 Unemployment: 9.7%

2010 Unemployment: 10.2%

2009 Unemployment: 10.9%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#12 (tie): Alabama

2011 Unemployment: 9.8%

2010 Unemployment: 9.1%

2009 Unemployment: 10.7%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#12 (tie): Tennessee

2011 Unemployment: 9.8%

2010 Unemployment: 9.4%

2009 Unemployment: 10.5%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#11: Illinois

2011 Unemployment: 10.0%

2010 Unemployment: 9.8%

2009 Unemployment: 10.5%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#10: Georgia

2011 Unemployment: 10.3%

2010 Unemployment: 10.2%

2009 Unemployment: 10.1%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#8 (tie): North Carolina

2011 Unemployment: 10.5%

2010 Unemployment: 10.0%

2009 Unemployment: 10.8%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#8 (tie): Rhode Island

2011 Unemployment: 10.5%

2010 Unemployment: 11.5%

2009 Unemployment: 13.0%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#6 (tie): Florida

2011 Unemployment: 10.6%

2010 Unemployment: 11.7%

2009 Unemployment: 11.0%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#6 (tie): Mississippi

2011 Unemployment: 10.6%

2010 Unemployment: 10.1%

2009 Unemployment: 9.2%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#5: South Carolina

2011 Unemployment: 11.0%

2010 Unemployment: 10.9%

2009 Unemployment: 11.6%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#3 (tie): District of Columbia

2011 Unemployment: 11.1%

2010 Unemployment: 9.7%

2009 Unemployment: 11.4%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#3 (tie): Michigan

2011 Unemployment: 11.1%

2010 Unemployment: 11.9%

2009 Unemployment: 15.3%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#2: California

2011 Unemployment: 11.9%

2010 Unemployment: 12.5%

2009 Unemployment: 12.2%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

#1: Nevada

2011 Unemployment: 13.4%

2010 Unemployment: 14.9%

2009 Unemployment: 13.3%

Source: Bureau of labour Statistics

U.S. Five Year Job Growth Forecasts

The IHS is forecasting job growth over the coming five years.
Click here to see the top states for job growth >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.