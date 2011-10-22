The 14 Most Unemployed States In America

Photo: AP
The Bureau of labour Statistics just released September unemployment figures by state and things look fairly unchanged.For states in the worst shape, like Nevada, things look better mainly on easy comparisons. Just last year, the Silver State hit a historic high unemployment rate of 14.9%.
Sixteen states exceeded or matched the national rate of 9.1%.
2011 Unemployment: 9.7%
2010 Unemployment: 10.2%
2009 Unemployment: 10.9%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 9.8%
2010 Unemployment: 9.1%
2009 Unemployment: 10.7%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 9.8%
2010 Unemployment: 9.4%
2009 Unemployment: 10.5%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 10.0%
2010 Unemployment: 9.8%
2009 Unemployment: 10.5%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 10.3%
2010 Unemployment: 10.2%
2009 Unemployment: 10.1%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 10.5%
2010 Unemployment: 10.0%
2009 Unemployment: 10.8%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 10.5%
2010 Unemployment: 11.5%
2009 Unemployment: 13.0%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 10.6%
2010 Unemployment: 11.7%
2009 Unemployment: 11.0%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 10.6%
2010 Unemployment: 10.1%
2009 Unemployment: 9.2%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 11.0%
2010 Unemployment: 10.9%
2009 Unemployment: 11.6%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 11.1%
2010 Unemployment: 9.7%
2009 Unemployment: 11.4%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 11.1%
2010 Unemployment: 11.9%
2009 Unemployment: 15.3%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 11.9%
2010 Unemployment: 12.5%
2009 Unemployment: 12.2%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
2011 Unemployment: 13.4%
2010 Unemployment: 14.9%
2009 Unemployment: 13.3%
Source: Bureau of labour Statistics
The IHS is forecasting job growth over the coming five years.
Click here to see the top states for job growth >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.