The 14 Most Prominent NFL Players Dealing With Injuries

The season is nearly three weeks in the books and the injuries have begun to pile up.
Several of the league’s most prominent players have gone down or missed games due to injuries, and most of those teams have been adversely affected because of it.
New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis was lost for the season with a torn ACL on Sunday.
The Steelers have been without two of their best defensive players, Troy Polamalu and James Harrison, since Week 1, and yesterday proved how much they missed both. Oakland came back and beat the Steelers 34-31 and Pittsburgh dropped to 1-2.
More big names went down yesterday as well.
Revis went down writhing in pain with a left knee injury on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.
Revis tore his ACL and is out for the season.
(Source: ESPN)
Bush missed half of Sunday's game against the New York Jets after inuring his left knee in the second quarter.
The injury was not season-ending, but Bush could be forced to miss the next few weeks with the ailment.
(Source: Palm Beach Post)
Polamalu injured his calf muscle in the Steelers' season opener and missed the last two games.
Polamalu is inching closer to returning every week. Pittsburgh has a bye week this weekend, so Polamalu could return in two weeks against Philadelphia.
(Source: Sporting News)
Hernandez sustained a mid-ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Hernandez will likely miss a few more weeks with the injury. The best-case scenario is he returns in Week 5 against Denver.
(Source: Rotoworld)
Jackson suffered a sprained LCL in his right knee in the Bills' loss to the New York Jets in Week One.
Initially, Jackson was expected to miss three to eight weeks. He should practice this week and may play next Sunday.
Spiller landed awkwardly on his shoulder and was taken out of the game Sunday against Cleveland.
Spiller will undergo an MRI on the shoulder today. Head coach Chan Gailey said he expects Spiller to miss one or two weeks.
(Source: Buffalo News )
Harrison has been battling back from arthroscopic surgery that he had performed on his knee in the middle of August.
Pittsburgh's bye week will help, but whether Harrison will be able to make it back for the team's Week 5 matchup is uncertain.
(Source: Sporting News)
Heyward-Bey was taken off the field on a stretcher after a scary collision in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Steelers.
Luckily, the injury was not as serious as it looked. Heyward-Bey suffered a concussion and stayed in the hospital overnight for observance. He could return this season, but his status is uncertain.
(Source: Sporting News)
Forte sprained his ankle against the Green Bay Packers in the second week of the season.
The injury was not severe. Forte is making progress and could return in Week 4.
(Source: ESPN Chicago)
Freeney has been out since spraining his ankle in the Colts' first game against the Chicago Bears.
He should be out for another week or two, after initial reports suggested he would be out for a month.
(Source: SB Nation)
Nicks was restricted and missed the Giants game last Thursday after playing through a broken foot he suffered in training camp.
He should be able to play on Sunday against the Eagles after resting the foot for a full 10 days.
(Source: ESPN)
Stafford suffered a glute/hamstring pull in the Lions' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
He will undergo an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury and may be sidelined this week with a Lions' bye week approaching in Week 5.
(Source: Sporting News)
Bradshaw sustained a neck injury against the Buccaneers and missed last week's game against the Panthers.
His status for this week is up in the air, especially with the way Andre Brown played last week.
(Source: ESPN)
Mendenhall is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in last year's season finale.
Many expected Mendenhall to play on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders, but he did not. With a bye week coming, Mendenhall should play in two weeks against the Eagles.
(Source: CBS Sports)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.