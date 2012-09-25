The 14 Most Prominent NFL Players Dealing With Injuries

The season is nearly three weeks in the books and the injuries have begun to pile up.



Several of the league’s most prominent players have gone down or missed games due to injuries, and most of those teams have been adversely affected because of it.

New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis was lost for the season with a torn ACL on Sunday.

The Steelers have been without two of their best defensive players, Troy Polamalu and James Harrison, since Week 1, and yesterday proved how much they missed both. Oakland came back and beat the Steelers 34-31 and Pittsburgh dropped to 1-2.

More big names went down yesterday as well.

